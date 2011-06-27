Estimated values
2019 BMW M5 Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$86,270
|$87,812
|$89,951
|Clean
|$84,830
|$86,371
|$88,423
|Average
|$81,951
|$83,488
|$85,366
|Rough
|$79,072
|$80,605
|$82,309
Estimated values
2019 BMW M5 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$71,803
|$77,560
|$84,827
|Clean
|$70,605
|$76,287
|$83,386
|Average
|$68,209
|$73,741
|$80,503
|Rough
|$65,812
|$71,195
|$77,621