Used 2001 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
135,000 miles and loving it
I bought this truck used, but have loved it the entire time. It is comfortable for a full-size truck, and super reliable. It isn't capable of doing super heavy duty towing, but I haven't come up against anything that I need to pull, but can't - it's just not a diesel.
Excellent Truck
The only mechanical problem I have had with this truck was the odemeter quit working at 300 miles. The Toyota warranty covered this repair and I haven't had any other problems with the truck in 61/2 years. I towed a 17' boat for the first 3 years, and never had any problem pulling the 2000 pound boat and trailer through the Black Hills. Normally while towing I could do 62 miles per hour at 3000 RPMs. The toyota Tundra's offroad capabilities depend on the tires you choose to put on the truck. I do a lot of off-road driving for work in the Black Hills through a lot of mud and snow. I changed out the factory tires for a set of BF Goodrich All-terrains and have never been stuck.
JUST WON'T DIE!
Bought truck brand new in 2002. Sun burst red. Got a leer camper shell of the same color. @113,000 miles. Had a master cylinder go out. Maintenance as suggested. Camper shell going south, but paint still looks great. Bumper has rust. Everything else in original parts. Damn good truck. Not for sale. Only kept it to haul my oversized telescope around.
My Old Truck
I bought my Tundra, very base, 3.4, single cab, new in 2001. I even have roll-up windows. But I love this truck, Been driving it as both a commuter vehicle and a moderate work truck for 18 years, and will probably keep it 'til it dies. Had early problems with the brakes, had to upgrade the calipers, paid by warranty. Other than that no big problems, just regular maintenance, which isn't that much. I'm spiffin' it up a bit now, new paint, seat cover. Runs like a brand new truck.
THUNDRA OR THUNDER
THE POWER STEERING PUMP WENT OUT AT 2800 MILES, THE WATER PUMP WENT OUT AT 11000 MILES.THE TRUCK IS GREAT BUT SO FAR NOT REALIBLE.
