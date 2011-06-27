Used 1995 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews

My baby is gone. LauraLee , 12/28/2009 12 of 14 people found this review helpful This car was a $2000 gift from a relative while I was in college. It was bought at 94,000 miles. The previous owners never changed the Transmission fluid, and I was told it had formed a sludge so thick that changing it now would destroy the car. I didn't think it would last a month, but that car became my life. It took me all over the U.S. and to every beach you could imagine. I drove to de- stress, for hours every night for years. I had it up to 376,280 miles when it was viciously murdered 12/21/2009. Someone had stolen my car keys and crashed my baby into a snow plow. I've been crying ever since. I'll never find another car that's only expenses were gas and oil changes. 376,280 miles... Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned Cheryl , 02/04/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car handles like a second skin. Bought it with 30K miles in 2006 from a little old lady who only drove it on Sunday. It looks and drives like brand new. My mechanic replaced the (age-cracked original) tires and (original) battery and (original) filters and (original) timing/fan belts and flushed the cooling system, then told me it will last me the rest of my life with proper maintenance since I rarely drive. It has much better pick-up than my 1988(?) 2.3 liter economy Mustang hatchback had, and much better mileage too with less road noise and best of all nothing is broken on this, not even the heater core that leaked 3 times on the Mustang before I just left the thing in a junkyard. Report Abuse

Just Go! Pettie , 05/05/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this Tercel with 122000 miles on it. Now at 131000. My other vehicle blew a head gasket and I needed a car like right now. Was going to use it for the holidays travel to the midwest then fix the other and sell the Tercel. Not on your life!! I love this car! I was getting 42.5 mpg averaging 75 to 90 mph. I had to pull my foot out of it a lot or speed on. Around home here on secondary roads it will get up to 45.2 mpg averaging 50 to 60 mph but with the air cond. on!. All ive had done was a spark plug change, oil services and a water pump change. I now drive the Tercel all summer and my other 4x4 in winter and garage the Tercel. I love it! Report Abuse

Great Car dclamberton , 09/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful To me and my wife reliability is one of our top priorities. We purchased our 4door DX tercel in 1999 with over 120,000 miles on it and a previous rental. The car has only had one problem in the 3 years we have had it, the water pump went bad and started leaking. It has outlived our expectations. Report Abuse