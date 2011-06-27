  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tercel
  4. Used 1995 Toyota Tercel
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(42)
Appraise this car

1995 Toyota Tercel Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Tercel for Sale
List Price Estimate
$682 - $1,621
Used Tercel for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Redesigned, but based on 1991-1994 generation. Coupe and sedan body styles. Coupe available in Standard and DX trim; sedan comes in DX flavor only. Dual airbags are standard. Height-adjustable seatbelts are new. Car now meets 1997 side-impact standards. Engine is more powerful than before.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota Tercel.

5(64%)
4(36%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If everything else was built like this
MY PARTNER,04/08/2008
I would like to introduce the world to my special partner "TercelLauren". She is a 1995 Toyota tercel, that has 231,000 plus miles as of 4/05/08. There were no parts replaced other than wear items. This car has never left me stranded, and in over 12 years of driving it, it only died out, but restarted right away. The culprit was too much water in the bad gas that I got from a El Cheapo gas station. I went to get a fill up of tier 1 gas, and that solved the problem, has not happened again. Older cars should be fed better gas (tier 1). I am very proud of my car, the design is understated and exudes class.
Reliable Economy Car
ed,02/27/2002
This is a fairly good-looking, very reliable car with great gas mileage, although the ride can be uncomfortable on long trips. Only had trouble so far with a spark plug wire and ignition coils. I recommend the manual transmission for performance reasons.
I Will Never Get Rid Of It
t0y0ta_luvr,10/14/2011
I bought this brand new in 1995, a stick shift. The factory radio/cassette player has gone kaput 7 years ago, but I found a way around that. After 16 years @ 81,000 miles, it is still performing well like it's brand new. The thought of upgrading has crossed my mind plenty of times, but when I think of how reliable it has been all these years...39 miles per gallon too. It just can't be beat.
My baby is gone.
LauraLee,12/28/2009
This car was a $2000 gift from a relative while I was in college. It was bought at 94,000 miles. The previous owners never changed the Transmission fluid, and I was told it had formed a sludge so thick that changing it now would destroy the car. I didn't think it would last a month, but that car became my life. It took me all over the U.S. and to every beach you could imagine. I drove to de- stress, for hours every night for years. I had it up to 376,280 miles when it was viciously murdered 12/21/2009. Someone had stolen my car keys and crashed my baby into a snow plow. I've been crying ever since. I'll never find another car that's only expenses were gas and oil changes. 376,280 miles...
See all 42 reviews of the 1995 Toyota Tercel
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Toyota Tercel features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Toyota Tercel

Used 1995 Toyota Tercel Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota Tercel is offered in the following submodels: Tercel Sedan, Tercel Coupe. Available styles include DX 2dr Coupe, DX 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Toyota Tercel?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Toyota Tercels are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota Tercel for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Toyota Tercel.

Can't find a used 1995 Toyota Tercels you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tercel for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,516.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,804.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tercel for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,713.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota Tercel?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tercel lease specials

Related Used 1995 Toyota Tercel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles