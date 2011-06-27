1995 Toyota Tercel Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$682 - $1,621
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Redesigned, but based on 1991-1994 generation. Coupe and sedan body styles. Coupe available in Standard and DX trim; sedan comes in DX flavor only. Dual airbags are standard. Height-adjustable seatbelts are new. Car now meets 1997 side-impact standards. Engine is more powerful than before.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MY PARTNER,04/08/2008
I would like to introduce the world to my special partner "TercelLauren". She is a 1995 Toyota tercel, that has 231,000 plus miles as of 4/05/08. There were no parts replaced other than wear items. This car has never left me stranded, and in over 12 years of driving it, it only died out, but restarted right away. The culprit was too much water in the bad gas that I got from a El Cheapo gas station. I went to get a fill up of tier 1 gas, and that solved the problem, has not happened again. Older cars should be fed better gas (tier 1). I am very proud of my car, the design is understated and exudes class.
ed,02/27/2002
This is a fairly good-looking, very reliable car with great gas mileage, although the ride can be uncomfortable on long trips. Only had trouble so far with a spark plug wire and ignition coils. I recommend the manual transmission for performance reasons.
t0y0ta_luvr,10/14/2011
I bought this brand new in 1995, a stick shift. The factory radio/cassette player has gone kaput 7 years ago, but I found a way around that. After 16 years @ 81,000 miles, it is still performing well like it's brand new. The thought of upgrading has crossed my mind plenty of times, but when I think of how reliable it has been all these years...39 miles per gallon too. It just can't be beat.
LauraLee,12/28/2009
This car was a $2000 gift from a relative while I was in college. It was bought at 94,000 miles. The previous owners never changed the Transmission fluid, and I was told it had formed a sludge so thick that changing it now would destroy the car. I didn't think it would last a month, but that car became my life. It took me all over the U.S. and to every beach you could imagine. I drove to de- stress, for hours every night for years. I had it up to 376,280 miles when it was viciously murdered 12/21/2009. Someone had stolen my car keys and crashed my baby into a snow plow. I've been crying ever since. I'll never find another car that's only expenses were gas and oil changes. 376,280 miles...
MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
4-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 5400 rpm
