Used 1995 Toyota Tercel Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Tercel
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG303031
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg27/35 mpg28/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/416.5 mi.321.3/416.5 mi.333.2/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG303031
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5400 rpm93 hp @ 5400 rpm93 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.49.0 in.49.0 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Measurements
Length162.2 in.162.2 in.162.2 in.
Curb weight1975 lbs.2005 lbs.1950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.9.3 cu.ft.9.3 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.93.7 in.93.7 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Wild Mint Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Super White
  • Super Red
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Sierra Green Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Super White
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Wild Mint Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Super White
  • Super Red
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Wild Mint Metallic
