Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Do your research...look elsewhere
I’ve been using Toyota Tacomas as my daily drivers for the last 15 years. What has kept me coming back is the peace of mind of knowing that the vehicle has been built with quality and reliability at the forefront. I have now owned a 2017 double cab TRD sport for a year and I can attest that that is not the case anymore. In a year, my truck has been in the shop several times for issues with the drive train. First, the transmission was low on fluid from the factory and I only noticed once it would not shift. Bear in mind that the owners cannot check the transmission fluid level; this can only be done by a mechanic under specific conditions. Even after the transmission was topped off, the transmission continued to perform sluggishly which required a second visit for an ECU reflash. A third visit to the shop required replacement of the transfer case and drive shaft after it started to generate a whistling noise. Currently, the vehicle is scheduled for another visit to the shop for a rear differential recall for fluid leak due to improperly torqued bolts; bad quality control. In addition to that, the suspension is squeaking which I’ve only been able to solve temporarily by soaking the leaf springs and shocks with lubricant. I’m not a picky person and don’t mind the run of the mill features or regular glitches of the infotainment system but the constant visits to the shop are really frustrating. Truck looks great but I’m currently looking at the Colorado and F150 to trade in this piece of junk. This Tacoma is not worth the $38,000 sticker price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beware of the the howling/whining rear diff
On my second day of ownership I noticed a howling/whining sound between 50-60 mph and a gas pedal vibration that was quite irritating. The dealer found metal shavings in the rear differential and replaced the rear differential on my brand new truck. The howling noise improved, but is still present. At times I can hear it over the radio. The gas pedal vibration improved, but I am still not happy. I took it back to dealership again. There's nothing the dealership can do further without Toyota's permission. I have a case opened with Toyota. We'll see what happens. The dealership had me test drive their other SR5 double cab long beds and they all sound worse than my truck. So this dealer has a lot full of trucks with bad rear differentials for sale. I have serious concerns about this truck and don't have any faith in Toyota. So much for reliability. 2019 update - The rear shocks had to be replaced because they were leaking oil. I've never towed more than a row boat and never gone off roading. The rear diff howling is still present and Toyota isn't recalling the SR5s for this issue.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Used to be great.
After owning three other generations of Toyota Tacomas, I chose to get the newest generation. After three seperate returns to the dealer for transmission trouble, the transmission finally gave up out on a desert road in Mojave. Leaving me stranded with a $45,000 paperweight is maddening. These used to be great trucks. Now I cannot trust it to get me home. I had to lemon law mine for transmission failures.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bad Rear Differentials
My rear differential made a loud howling noise on the first day of ownership and showed signs of failure after 300 miles, so it was replaced. The new rear diff makes the same noise. Toyota states the noise from the rear diff "is normal for all tacomas." I then drove other Tacomas at the dealership. Guess what, they all make this noise that you can hear over the radio at 50-60 mph. If your looking to buy i would stay away from these trucks. Google tacoma noisy rear diffs
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Toyota missed this mark with 3rd gen Tacoma
This is my ninth Toyota product, to include two previous Tacomas, a Tundra and a T-100, so I've come to expect a lot from Toyota based upon previous experience. This truck has been a big disappointment and has been at the dealership more than all my other Toyotas combined (talking weeks at a time). Beware of dealership modified vehicles. Toyota will not fix an issue with my front differential because the dealership installed a level kit. So I have a new truck with a 100,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty that Toyota will not fix; even though the dealership assured me the lift was covered when I purchased the vehicle. Issues with this truck are front differential grinding noise (which Toyota has a Technical Service Bulletin for, but refuses to perform on my truck), automatic transmission that wants to run in fourth gear instead of sixth at highway speeds, poor highway mileage of 18.5 mpg, squeaking rear leaf springs, etc., etc. etc. Now Toyota is recalling most 2016/17 Tacomas because of leaking rear ends that could cause a catostraphic failure. Toyota ain't what they used to be...... Update - It's been 10,000 miles since my initial review of this truck. During that time, my Toyota dealership has replaced the seals in the rear end (under a Toyota recall) and replaced the front differential under a recent TSB specific to 2017 Tacomas. On a good note, a recent 300+ mile trip yielded close to 20 mpg; an improvement over my initial review. Though I enjoy certain aspects of this truck, the quality issues and the gutless engine/transmission/gear ratio combo would keep me from purchasing another Toyota Tacoma if I had to replace this one tomorrow..... Update - Currently at 26,500 miles. Since my last update, the truck went into service to correct squeaking leaf springs and to receive the latest update to ECU/transmission software to address sluggishness at lower speeds in traffic; but still no help for the gear hunting at interstate speeds. For example, on a recent road trip where I experienced a 15mph headwind, I could not utilize cruise control without the truck shifting down to 4th gear and run at 3500 rpm. Sadly, I'm beginning to hear the familiar grinding noise from the front differential which was replaced at 14,000 miles. The fun never ends with this truck..... Update......Currently at 34,000 miles. Still of the opinion this engine/transmission combo will get you killed if you have to pull out into on coming traffic in a hurry. Transmission shifts to 3rd so fast, the engine just stumbles. During last oil change at dealership, I also noted a vibration when braking. They checked but blamed it on tire wear. So recently purchased 4 new tires, installation and alignment from dealership but still have the vibration. Guessing this will be my next battle with dealership/Toyota Corp. Also, grinding vibration from the replaced front differential is getting worse. This vehicle is really wearing me out. May be my last vehicle from Toyota unless their quality assurance processes improve.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner