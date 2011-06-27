  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Tacoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,820
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.9/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower159 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
SR5 Appearance Packageyes
Truck Exterior Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
SR5 Appearance Package w/Parking Sonar and Navigationyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Door Sill Protectorsyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room24.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Exterior Options
Cargo Divideryes
Hood Graphicyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Bed Matyes
Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Cargo Netyes
Chrome Tube Stepsyes
Black Tube Stepsyes
Predator Tube Stepsyes
Bed Extenderyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Truck Bed D-Ringsyes
Mini-Tie Downyes
Bed Stepyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length212.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4220 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Wheel base127.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blazing Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Quicksand
  • Inferno
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Super White
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, cloth
  • Black/Caramel, cloth
  • Cement Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
