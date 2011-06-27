Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Thank god for toyota mark150 , 11/18/2010 38 of 39 people found this review helpful When looking for a small truck very few options existed. I owned a Toyota Tacoma before a few years ago, and checked out Chevy Dodge, Ford, Nissan. Besides hefty price tags, low resale values, bare bones options for $25,000 or less, no other truck compared to Tacoma. I was further surprised at the addition of the 4 cylinder with double cab offered this year. The truck is awesome, decent power, great ride and surprisingly quiet. To me their is no competition out their to compete with the Tacoma. Report Abuse

Longtime Ford driver now in a Tacoma 4x4 zzbluecomet , 07/02/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful First, I'll say I've driven Fords most my life and some imports. I tried the mini-SUV route and had a Ford Escape for 7 mos. I was in need of a truck, but not a full-size. The F150's are very nice and a natural choice for me but the Tacoma really has fit my needs. The build, detail and quality of this truck is very nice and very solid. I have the Off-Road pkg in Super White and it turns heads and gets lots of comments. I can see why Toyota has run most the other midsize/compact trucks out to pasture - I had a Ranger as my last truck and the Tacoma makes hit look completely out of date. Report Abuse

Love my Tacoma...BUT... tonyd924 , 03/25/2011 16 of 18 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Tacoma and I love the ride and the overall build quality BUT the engine noises drive me absolutely crazy! The best description I can give is that the engine sounds like a wind-up toy. The noises seem to be an exhaust leak of some kind (most noticeable during acceleration) along with a loud valve-tapping sound coming from both the top and bottom areas of the engine (most noticeable at idle). I believe the exhaust sound may be a known faulty manifold problem (?) but I'm not sure about what seems to be the valve-tapping sounds. If anyone has any input whatsoever to the problem and/or fixes, PLEASE post a reply. I'm praying the dealer will be able to find and fix the problems Report Abuse

Buy It Now rrobinson60 , 09/01/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I had a 2008 Nissan Frontier before I got this truck. The need for a change obvious because I really did not like driving it. Fuel economy poor. I did my research and ran across the 2011 Toyota Tacoma. When I saw that it came in a double cab 4 Cyl. I was ecstatic. The truck drives like a car. I am a pretty big guy and I have plenty of head room and leg room. The stereo system is great and it looks much better than the Frontier. I haven't had it long enough to determine the fuel efficiency but I drove it 50 miles the first night and it barely moved off of full. I highly recommend this truck to anyone. Report Abuse