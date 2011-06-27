Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good lil Truck
I downsized from a full size truck with a V8 to the single cab Tacoma 4 cylinder - I lost interior room but gained great resale value and good exterior styling. The 2.7L has plenty of power for everyday use plus good fuel efficiency, averaging around 22MPG. I got the stripped down model w/ manual transmission - which is fun to drive around town and felt a lot smoother than the Automatic transmission. Overall very happy to be back in a Tacoma.
Great truck
My 1st truck was a 1993 Toyota 2wd pickup, I4 5 speed. I loved it, would probably still have it if the engine had not died (mechanics fault). After driving Corollas for years I bought this brand new. It runs great, I now have ~ 7000 miles on it and with my driving (mostly highway 65 mph) I get 28 MPG! Its very comfortable, good power. There is a lot of noise from the drive train but that doesn't really bother me. My biggest favorite is the size of the truck, much bigger than my 93. This is a very basic truck, not a lot of stuff to go wrong, the main reason I bought it.
Why the following?
Have owned my Tacoma 6 years. Base model. I hope the resale is good that will be the only thing I would like about this truck. I am a full size guy 230lbs and the seat has not held up very well. Lower back and rear end support are no longer there. I don’t know where all the 159 horses are when trying to maintain highway speed on modest uphill grade. I would expect much better fuel economy with this type performance. Pay load capacity is pathetic therefore I cant consider this a truck. 800lbs is dangerous. 5 to 600lbs of gear and dirt bike with a crosswind will make for a white knuckle drive and that’s after the addition of helper spring. Think about it, there are cars that you can put more in the trunk. However the truck has been reliable but I will not buy another. I do believe the following comes from Toyota's past reputation. Still have the truck and will not buy another, Not sure what the payload capacity is but cant be more than few bags of groceries.
So far, so good!
I purchased a 2WD 4 cyl 4 speed auto Toyota Tacoma in June of 2010. I've had this car for three months and have driven 7000 miles. I have two purposes for this truck. One is a daily commuter driving about 50 miles a day. The other is as my weekend warrior toy carrier mostly for car camping. As a commuter it works great. I get about 22 mpg in traffic going up a 4k ft mountain and back down the other side. As a weekend toy carrier it also performs well. I frequently drive on dirt roads and even with the 2wd it has performed well. I did get stuck in some sand once which made me want the 4wd. But I don't feel the extra money the 4wd costs is worth it for the type of driving I do.
My 3rd Tacoma
I love my Tacoma, this is my 3rd one. My last Tacoma, I owned for 11 years. It never broke down or had any problems except a thin layer of rust in the usual places. (WD-40 stops rust) I was forced to sell it due to a career change. But after a year without a truck I just had to buy another one. This one is quiet and smooth riding. No need to dodge pot holes, it takes bumps real well. I put about 1400 miles on it so far. I get 23 MPG in town. That seems a little low for a 4 cylinder but comparable trucks are not any better.
