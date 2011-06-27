  1. Home
Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

9 reviews
I'll never sell

Luke, 10/31/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This truck is one of the best trucks I've ever owned! Starts every time and all I do is change the oil and tires. The over all cost to get around is less that any other truck I know of. 13 years and still running like a champ! I bet I'll get 300,000 miles on this one easy. Thank you Toyota!

305300 and still strong.

Mike, 10/27/2015
2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Retired now and don't have to drive much. Truck's still good though. Biggest problem now is its become hard to get real toyota parts. MPG still 23. Biggest advantage is the size. It fits into grown over logging roads that a full sized PU won't. In this day of massive trucks and SUV's, it has become easy to lose in parking lots. With my '95 4Runner V6 I've got > 505K miles.

My Toyota

AJ47, 04/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 1998 Tacoma is a great fun vehicle to drive. The only drawback is that it rides rough. You need to be careful when going over bumps as the rear-end wants to fishtail. I have the 4 cylinder and I strongly urge the 6 as the vehicle drags when floored to get up to highway speeds when on a highway on-ramp. The truck is excellent for off-road adventures. It tackles soft sand and with 33" ATV tires, will move along where others get bogged down. Also, it can hold a tremendous amount of weight. I had all the materials for a 10 foot by 10 foot square wooden pressure treated deck in the truck and I made it home! Great work and play truck.

GREAT TRUCK!!!

chops1413, 07/25/2012
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a great little truck that will get you where you need to go. It's a great looking vehicle and it's got plenty of aftermarket options for any gear head looking for a fun time.

fun to drive, poor mileage

green98taco, 01/05/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i love this truck, it goes anywhere, including offroad. its gas mileage sucks, but if i want to go into the mountains or some big mudholes, who cares? looks great, and fairly easy to modify. i'll say it again, i love it!!!

