Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
I'll never sell
This truck is one of the best trucks I've ever owned! Starts every time and all I do is change the oil and tires. The over all cost to get around is less that any other truck I know of. 13 years and still running like a champ! I bet I'll get 300,000 miles on this one easy. Thank you Toyota!
305300 and still strong.
Retired now and don't have to drive much. Truck's still good though. Biggest problem now is its become hard to get real toyota parts. MPG still 23. Biggest advantage is the size. It fits into grown over logging roads that a full sized PU won't. In this day of massive trucks and SUV's, it has become easy to lose in parking lots. With my '95 4Runner V6 I've got > 505K miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Toyota
My 1998 Tacoma is a great fun vehicle to drive. The only drawback is that it rides rough. You need to be careful when going over bumps as the rear-end wants to fishtail. I have the 4 cylinder and I strongly urge the 6 as the vehicle drags when floored to get up to highway speeds when on a highway on-ramp. The truck is excellent for off-road adventures. It tackles soft sand and with 33" ATV tires, will move along where others get bogged down. Also, it can hold a tremendous amount of weight. I had all the materials for a 10 foot by 10 foot square wooden pressure treated deck in the truck and I made it home! Great work and play truck.
GREAT TRUCK!!!
This is a great little truck that will get you where you need to go. It's a great looking vehicle and it's got plenty of aftermarket options for any gear head looking for a fun time.
fun to drive, poor mileage
i love this truck, it goes anywhere, including offroad. its gas mileage sucks, but if i want to go into the mountains or some big mudholes, who cares? looks great, and fairly easy to modify. i'll say it again, i love it!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner