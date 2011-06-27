Used 1993 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews
Priceless Gem
I purchased my Supra when it was 5 Years old. It is now 17 years old and I love it just as much today and I did on the day I drove it home. My car is slightly past BPU, but the key to increasing HP, is to also increase the things affected by the increase. (Brakes, Suspension, Fuel delivery, air intake). I only mention this to say in 1993.5, this car was world renowned for its performance. As a stock auto, it ruled! I have had many sports cars over the past 17 years, and none compares to the satisfaction I get when I drive my Supra.That includes my stock 500 BHP Exotic. I hope Toyota never brings out another model with the Supra name, let's celebrate their rule as "King of the road.
93 Toyota Supra Review
This car is by far one of the most entertaining cars I have owned. From the minute you sit in the drivers seat and everything just fits perfectly. The dash was clearly made for the drivers ease at mind. The exterior design was the pinnacle of its time and to this day makes it one of the most sought after sports cars. On the performance note, the car handles exceptionally well. The power that the N/A makes is plenty enough to get you around the mountains and the Turbo model is simply, fun. For the tuners out there, there are few better platforms. After all, how often to many platforms put out 800+ horsepower on stock internals? I will be buying another one soon!
I'm going to be BURIED in this car!
Paid $42k for the new car in 1993. Have added exhaust, racing springs, after-market wheels, boost controller/gauge, turbo timer. The suspension is now too stiff for my wife, who prefers we take her car everywhere. I had the car painted '94 Admiral Blue (Chevy color) with a Shelby-style silver stripe down the center. I am approached at least a few times a week by admirers. In 2002, I was offered $20k for the car, and at that time it had a few dings in it, but we had been winning autocrosses in Florida every year (always finished in the top 3 in the Central Florida Region of the SCCA).
Nice, Nice car
I would go for a 95 but this car is good , with some upgrades and some nos i made mine have 650 hp
the best car ever made
i love this car
