Used 1993 Toyota Supra for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Supra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  • 1997 Toyota Supra
    used

    1997 Toyota Supra

    75,000 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,995

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Supra
    used

    1997 Toyota Supra

    72,009 miles

    $68,888

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Supra
    used

    1997 Toyota Supra

    39,916 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,800

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Supra
    used

    1998 Toyota Supra

    39,111 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,990

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Supra
    used

    1998 Toyota Supra

    68,741 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Supra searches:

Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Supra
  4. Used 1993 Toyota Supra

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Supra

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Supra
Overall Consumer Rating
514 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Priceless Gem
kingarthur,07/21/2010
I purchased my Supra when it was 5 Years old. It is now 17 years old and I love it just as much today and I did on the day I drove it home. My car is slightly past BPU, but the key to increasing HP, is to also increase the things affected by the increase. (Brakes, Suspension, Fuel delivery, air intake). I only mention this to say in 1993.5, this car was world renowned for its performance. As a stock auto, it ruled! I have had many sports cars over the past 17 years, and none compares to the satisfaction I get when I drive my Supra.That includes my stock 500 BHP Exotic. I hope Toyota never brings out another model with the Supra name, let's celebrate their rule as "King of the road.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Supra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Toyota Supra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings