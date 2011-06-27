Used 1998 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good engine/trans, body hardware weak diydiy , 06/12/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful bought car brand new. did standard maint. car still runs strong and quiet. now at 150K I did do the timing belt/hoses at 75k. The A/C stopped working 3 years ago. Recharged with sealant fixed it! Interior passenger door handle broke twice... cracking AGAIN! Struts seemed okay, but replaced at 120K due to slick salesperson at tire place. Car runs like NEW. The car had LOTS of short trips, and had many hours run time in crazy long traffic. Now giving it to my son to drive until it dies. Best $22K I ever spent on a car. Previous van Dodge caravan sport SE, just about fell apart at 150K, many repairs and extra maint! (But the dodge looked nicer ;-) ). Report Abuse

Excellent Vehicle, Super Reliable clsharky , 12/21/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful We bought this minivan used from the original owners with 220k kms. When they bought it new, they had a remote starter, class II towing package with trans cooler installed, and the undercarriage was undercoated with rubberized rockguard. We have owned it nearly 7 years and driven 130k kms for a total of just under 350k kms. In the time we have owned it, I have done regular maintenance to it, brakes, tires, engine tune-ups, etc and have only had to replace both rear wheel bearings, all 4 ABS sensors, two inner tie-rods and the original battery. I just completed the 332k timing belt service and the engine runs like a top. It will tow all I need it to and still gets reasonable fuel mileage Report Abuse

Where do I start? pazeredo , 06/22/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Shortly after we bought this car the transmission died. We replaced it with another sienna tranny, then that died. So we got another one, and by 170,000 miles it was on its way out, refusing to leave 1st gear until 40mph. As other users have stated, the exterior door handles break off. Our interior handles (backseats) died around 170,000 miles, so I rigged up the trunk to open from the inside. The window motors died by 100,000 miles, and the radio and AC died around the same time. The engine only had about 4 of the 6 cylinders working when it finally died. Despite all of these things, the car held up in my family for 13 years and 4 different drivers, and with care, treated us well. Report Abuse

Still going strong in 2012 jc422 , 09/12/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned this Van since 2006. This van has run everyday for me. There are issues with weak door handles, and Rear AC issues, but for a 14 year old van she's still holding up. Report Abuse