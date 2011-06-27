2019 Toyota Sequoia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sequoia SUV
SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,495*
Total Cash Price
$62,576
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,625*
Total Cash Price
$84,048
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$89,154*
Total Cash Price
$86,502
Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$87,257*
Total Cash Price
$84,662
TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,759*
Total Cash Price
$63,803
TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,684*
Total Cash Price
$88,956
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,230*
Total Cash Price
$61,349
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,230*
Total Cash Price
$61,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$916
|$949
|$981
|$1,016
|$4,747
|Maintenance
|$44
|$509
|$367
|$1,884
|$757
|$3,561
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$443
|$871
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,548
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,736
|Financing
|$3,365
|$2,707
|$2,003
|$1,254
|$453
|$9,782
|Depreciation
|$11,036
|$4,738
|$4,483
|$5,262
|$4,983
|$30,502
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,195
|$11,303
|$10,433
|$12,260
|$10,304
|$64,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$1,274
|$1,318
|$1,365
|$6,376
|Maintenance
|$59
|$684
|$493
|$2,530
|$1,017
|$4,783
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,422
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,674
|Financing
|$4,520
|$3,636
|$2,691
|$1,684
|$608
|$13,138
|Depreciation
|$14,823
|$6,364
|$6,021
|$7,068
|$6,692
|$40,968
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,125
|$15,181
|$14,012
|$16,467
|$13,840
|$86,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,266
|$1,311
|$1,356
|$1,404
|$6,562
|Maintenance
|$61
|$704
|$508
|$2,604
|$1,046
|$4,922
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,522
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,782
|Financing
|$4,652
|$3,742
|$2,769
|$1,733
|$626
|$13,522
|Depreciation
|$15,256
|$6,549
|$6,197
|$7,274
|$6,888
|$42,165
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,917
|$15,624
|$14,421
|$16,948
|$14,244
|$89,154
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,239
|$1,283
|$1,328
|$1,374
|$6,423
|Maintenance
|$59
|$689
|$497
|$2,549
|$1,024
|$4,818
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$408
|$599
|$1,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,447
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,701
|Financing
|$4,553
|$3,663
|$2,710
|$1,696
|$613
|$13,234
|Depreciation
|$14,932
|$6,410
|$6,065
|$7,119
|$6,741
|$41,268
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,323
|$15,292
|$14,115
|$16,588
|$13,941
|$87,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sequoia SUV TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$1,000
|$1,036
|$4,840
|Maintenance
|$45
|$519
|$374
|$1,921
|$772
|$3,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,598
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,789
|Financing
|$3,431
|$2,760
|$2,043
|$1,278
|$462
|$9,974
|Depreciation
|$11,253
|$4,831
|$4,571
|$5,365
|$5,080
|$31,100
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,591
|$11,524
|$10,637
|$12,501
|$10,506
|$65,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sequoia SUV TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,259
|$1,302
|$1,349
|$1,395
|$1,444
|$6,748
|Maintenance
|$62
|$724
|$522
|$2,678
|$1,076
|$5,062
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$429
|$629
|$1,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,622
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,889
|Financing
|$4,784
|$3,848
|$2,848
|$1,782
|$644
|$13,906
|Depreciation
|$15,689
|$6,735
|$6,373
|$7,481
|$7,083
|$43,361
|Fuel
|$3,293
|$3,392
|$3,493
|$3,597
|$3,705
|$17,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,709
|$16,067
|$14,831
|$17,429
|$14,648
|$91,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$898
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$43
|$499
|$360
|$1,847
|$742
|$3,491
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,498
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,682
|Financing
|$3,299
|$2,654
|$1,964
|$1,229
|$444
|$9,590
|Depreciation
|$10,820
|$4,645
|$4,395
|$5,159
|$4,885
|$29,904
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,799
|$11,081
|$10,228
|$12,020
|$10,102
|$63,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$898
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$43
|$499
|$360
|$1,847
|$742
|$3,491
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,498
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,682
|Financing
|$3,299
|$2,654
|$1,964
|$1,229
|$444
|$9,590
|Depreciation
|$10,820
|$4,645
|$4,395
|$5,159
|$4,885
|$29,904
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,799
|$11,081
|$10,228
|$12,020
|$10,102
|$63,230
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sequoia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota Sequoia in Virginia is:not available
