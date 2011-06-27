Used 2006 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews
Beats a Lexus GX470 hands down
We needed a little more room with the addition of a third child to our family. We traded in our Lexus GX470 and the only thing we miss is the complimentary loaner car a few times a year for oil changes. The Sequoia goes through any mild to medium difficulty 4wd trails with no problem. On more difficult stuff, I feel a lot less guilty about bottoming out a Sequoia than a Lexus...and my pocket book doesn't pay nearly as much for the plastic you replace on the Lexus. If I had it to do over, I would have bought a Sequoia 4wd in the 1st place. Sure, the Lexus won 4wd drive magazine 4- wheeler of the year a few times, but how often do you do Rincon. I can bang my Sequoia around w/no regrets.
What happened to Toyota?
Previous happy Toyota owner. I have had nothing but problems - electrical problems with this SUV since I got it. Toyota seems to not care. I tried arbitration with no luck. My car at 2 yrs old spent ONE month at the dealer maintenance only to have more electrical problems. I cannot let it idle without it wanting to stall - such a bummer when stuck in traffic!! At the time of arbitration Toyota claimed that the car is working at that instant so there is no issue, they will continue to fix problems that arise. That is not product reliability to me. I think I got stuck with the lemon.
2006 Toyota Sequoia
I bought my 2006 Sequoia new. I have owned it over 2 years and driven it almost 30000 miles. I have to say that it has been a great vehicle. The quality has been exceptional. It is a large SUV with a V 8, so gas mileage is what it is. The vehicle is very quiet at high or low speeds. The vehicle has been very reliable and only been to the shop for regular maintenance.
Significant Noise Problem
I bought a new Sequoia in June 2006. The very first time I drove on interstate I noticed humming noise of drive shaft at speed of 60 mph. This is some time appreciated in old real wheel drive cars. But not in a new vehicle which costs $52000. I cannot get either dealer or Toyota to fix this or take the vehicle back. In order to stay comfortable you need to drive at the speed lower than 60 mph. I am amazed the way I am treated by Toyota and the dealership. I used to be a Toyota fan. I recommend everyone to drive this vehicle on highway before buying. I am sure some of other sequoia owners might have experienced the same problem what Toyota calls "normal characteristic of vehicle."
Tough to beat in this class
Excellent quality... no squeaks, rattles, everything solid. Takes a while to get used to the size (if used to a smaller car)... braking in particular takes longer due to the high weight. Time-proven Toyota engine. Lots of room, visibility excellent but need to check corners by sight and not rely on mirrors. Had an Explorer and, while reasonably reliable, got tired of incessant rattles and relatively poor build quality. Good sound quality, controls user-friendly. Very happy with the vehicle, would recommend based on experience so far.
