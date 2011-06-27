2019 Toyota RAV4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 SUV
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,567*
Total Cash Price
$26,181
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,238*
Total Cash Price
$26,705
Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,987*
Total Cash Price
$35,868
XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,329*
Total Cash Price
$36,915
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,322*
Total Cash Price
$36,130
XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,910*
Total Cash Price
$27,228
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,672*
Total Cash Price
$37,962
Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,567*
Total Cash Price
$26,181
XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,931*
Total Cash Price
$29,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$729
|$754
|$781
|$808
|$3,776
|Maintenance
|$65
|$473
|$416
|$1,635
|$2,228
|$4,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,132
|$839
|$524
|$190
|$4,093
|Depreciation
|$6,013
|$1,763
|$1,667
|$1,956
|$1,854
|$13,253
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,342
|$5,230
|$4,949
|$6,354
|$6,692
|$33,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$744
|$769
|$797
|$824
|$3,852
|Maintenance
|$66
|$482
|$424
|$1,668
|$2,273
|$4,913
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,436
|$1,155
|$856
|$534
|$194
|$4,175
|Depreciation
|$6,133
|$1,798
|$1,700
|$1,995
|$1,891
|$13,518
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,549
|$5,335
|$5,048
|$6,481
|$6,826
|$34,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$999
|$1,033
|$1,070
|$1,107
|$5,173
|Maintenance
|$89
|$648
|$570
|$2,240
|$3,052
|$6,599
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,721
|Financing
|$1,929
|$1,551
|$1,149
|$718
|$260
|$5,607
|Depreciation
|$8,238
|$2,415
|$2,284
|$2,680
|$2,540
|$18,157
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,169
|$7,165
|$6,780
|$8,705
|$9,168
|$45,987
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,063
|$1,101
|$1,139
|$5,324
|Maintenance
|$92
|$667
|$587
|$2,305
|$3,141
|$6,792
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,985
|$1,596
|$1,183
|$739
|$268
|$5,771
|Depreciation
|$8,478
|$2,486
|$2,350
|$2,758
|$2,614
|$18,687
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,582
|$7,374
|$6,978
|$8,959
|$9,436
|$47,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$1,078
|$1,115
|$5,211
|Maintenance
|$90
|$653
|$574
|$2,256
|$3,075
|$6,647
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,733
|Financing
|$1,943
|$1,562
|$1,158
|$723
|$262
|$5,648
|Depreciation
|$8,298
|$2,433
|$2,300
|$2,699
|$2,559
|$18,289
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,272
|$7,217
|$6,830
|$8,769
|$9,235
|$46,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$3,927
|Maintenance
|$68
|$492
|$433
|$1,700
|$2,317
|$5,010
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,136
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,464
|$1,177
|$873
|$545
|$198
|$4,257
|Depreciation
|$6,254
|$1,834
|$1,734
|$2,034
|$1,928
|$13,783
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,756
|$5,439
|$5,147
|$6,608
|$6,960
|$34,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$94
|$686
|$603
|$2,371
|$3,231
|$6,985
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$376
|$548
|$1,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,821
|Financing
|$2,042
|$1,641
|$1,217
|$760
|$276
|$5,935
|Depreciation
|$8,719
|$2,556
|$2,417
|$2,836
|$2,688
|$19,217
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,996
|$7,584
|$7,176
|$9,213
|$9,703
|$48,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$729
|$754
|$781
|$808
|$3,776
|Maintenance
|$65
|$473
|$416
|$1,635
|$2,228
|$4,817
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,132
|$839
|$524
|$190
|$4,093
|Depreciation
|$6,013
|$1,763
|$1,667
|$1,956
|$1,854
|$13,253
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,342
|$5,230
|$4,949
|$6,354
|$6,692
|$33,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 RAV4 SUV XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$824
|$852
|$883
|$913
|$4,267
|Maintenance
|$73
|$534
|$470
|$1,848
|$2,518
|$5,443
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$121
|$293
|$427
|$841
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,419
|Financing
|$1,591
|$1,279
|$948
|$592
|$215
|$4,625
|Depreciation
|$6,795
|$1,992
|$1,884
|$2,210
|$2,095
|$14,976
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,686
|$5,910
|$5,592
|$7,180
|$7,562
|$37,931
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota RAV4 in Virginia is:not available
