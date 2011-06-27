Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,421
|$3,663
|$4,342
|Clean
|$2,152
|$3,264
|$3,870
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,467
|$2,927
|Rough
|$1,075
|$1,670
|$1,983
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,814
|$4,635
|$5,627
|Clean
|$2,501
|$4,130
|$5,016
|Average
|$1,875
|$3,121
|$3,793
|Rough
|$1,250
|$2,112
|$2,570
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,327
|$3,402
|$3,991
|Clean
|$2,068
|$3,032
|$3,557
|Average
|$1,551
|$2,291
|$2,690
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,550
|$1,823