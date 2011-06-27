Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,416
|$46,432
|$49,893
|Clean
|$42,455
|$45,396
|$48,754
|Average
|$40,533
|$43,325
|$46,477
|Rough
|$38,610
|$41,254
|$44,199
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,412
|$62,422
|$65,894
|Clean
|$58,096
|$61,030
|$64,390
|Average
|$55,466
|$58,246
|$61,382
|Rough
|$52,836
|$55,462
|$58,374
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class GLS 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$79,808
|$82,652
|$85,956
|Clean
|$78,042
|$80,808
|$83,994
|Average
|$74,508
|$77,122
|$80,071
|Rough
|$70,975
|$73,435
|$76,147