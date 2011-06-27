Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,856
|$16,295
|$18,839
|Clean
|$13,514
|$15,892
|$18,341
|Average
|$12,829
|$15,086
|$17,345
|Rough
|$12,144
|$14,280
|$16,348
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo 3dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,624
|$14,846
|$17,163
|Clean
|$12,312
|$14,479
|$16,709
|Average
|$11,688
|$13,744
|$15,801
|Rough
|$11,064
|$13,010
|$14,893