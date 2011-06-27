Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews
My favorite car ever
In the last ten years I've owned a Subaru Outback, a Volvo wagon, a Honda Element, and now this little Rav, and it is by FAR my favorite car ever. I love the lumbar support in the seats, the Euro-style look of the dash and the way the dash lights dim automatically when I turn the headlamps on, the way my body is situated in the seat in relation to the windscreen and moonroof, the fantastic visibility, the way it maneuvers on the road, and that it can fit my whole family and I can still park in compact spaces in the city. Mine is the automatic L series with leather interior, sea foam green and tan leather, prettier than it sounds. I would buy it again in a second.
Great car
Fun little SUV. Handles well in all weather conditions. Perfect size car for kid to learn to drive and be safe. Small but roomy. I get 32 MPG around town.
Love this car!
I have driven this car for two years now and I can't imagine myself driving any other car! It's one of the safest out there, I can personally attest for its front impact safety, I'm still here and thankfully my car could be completely fixed and its as good as new! I love it, and recommend it to anyone out there! It's awesome for college too! Traveling back and forth on breaks all the time it's easy to fit all I need in this car, it's the perfect size!
Happyowner
Best and smartest vehicle I have ever owned. Very reliable, economic to drive. The size is perfect fit to park in garage and parking spaces. Has great pickup when needed on the highway.Plan on driving this vehicle for long time. Would highly recommend this to any individual or small family.
Solid Vehicle, Some Issues at 78K
Our 2004 Rav 4 has been a very solid performer and been reliable until today. At 78,000 miles (we just learned) the steering unit is leaking, the front brakes need rotors turned and pads replaced (2nd time). Also the water pump is leaking. All told - it looks like Toyota will charge $1200 to get things fixed. These are the first issues we've had, so I can't complain too loudly. Savannah Toyota has exceptional service and sales staff - so we don't mind supporting their business.
Sponsored cars related to the RAV4
Related Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner