Used 1996 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews

1996 RAV4 2 Door 1996 Toyota RAV4 , 04/05/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased my RAV4 as a tow car for large motorhome.I have an interchangeable brush guard and tow bar. Very easy to tow, fun to drive. 29 MPG, with 5 speed. Has front and back sun roof. Well built little car, serviced every 3000 miles, not one single problem. I like the cargo style door in back with fold down seats there is a nice storage area. It has 116,000 miles and is driven about 40 total miles each day to work. Blue paint still looks new. I will buy another one when this one wears out... however, I hope for another 100,000 miles.

Little Trooper Corun B , 02/06/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful HAd this car for 10 years and not one problem. I can't get over how reliable this thing is. I live in the mountains with annual snow and haven't been stuck once, it goes to hell and back and is the best car that I have ever owned. This is the only car you would ever need in your life.

A GOOD Buy Red , 11/12/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This little SUV is just the thing for good basic transportation. It now has over 160,000 miles on it and I expect to go well over 200,000. It averages over 27mpg combined city/highway driving. It's nothing fancy but it always gets me where I want to go. Besides regular maintenance the only things replaced have been the water pump, timing belt, and thermostat. This would be a great first car for anyone.

"I don't wanna lose that girl!" Jill Rose , 07/26/2018 4dr SUV AWD 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I LOVE it. It is fun to ride, the visibility is GREAT. As a young girl, my "Runabout" got great gas mileage and had a lot of horse power for her size. She's 22 years old now and almost ready to retire, but I would keep her and fix her up if I could. She needs a new or rebuilt engine now.