Used 1996 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews
1996 RAV4 2 Door
Purchased my RAV4 as a tow car for large motorhome.I have an interchangeable brush guard and tow bar. Very easy to tow, fun to drive. 29 MPG, with 5 speed. Has front and back sun roof. Well built little car, serviced every 3000 miles, not one single problem. I like the cargo style door in back with fold down seats there is a nice storage area. It has 116,000 miles and is driven about 40 total miles each day to work. Blue paint still looks new. I will buy another one when this one wears out... however, I hope for another 100,000 miles.
Little Trooper
HAd this car for 10 years and not one problem. I can't get over how reliable this thing is. I live in the mountains with annual snow and haven't been stuck once, it goes to hell and back and is the best car that I have ever owned. This is the only car you would ever need in your life.
A GOOD Buy
This little SUV is just the thing for good basic transportation. It now has over 160,000 miles on it and I expect to go well over 200,000. It averages over 27mpg combined city/highway driving. It's nothing fancy but it always gets me where I want to go. Besides regular maintenance the only things replaced have been the water pump, timing belt, and thermostat. This would be a great first car for anyone.
"I don't wanna lose that girl!"
This is a great car. I LOVE it. It is fun to ride, the visibility is GREAT. As a young girl, my "Runabout" got great gas mileage and had a lot of horse power for her size. She's 22 years old now and almost ready to retire, but I would keep her and fix her up if I could. She needs a new or rebuilt engine now.
Little Ugly Monster
I bought this car for A$5000 year ago when ODO meter was at 220,000. This had been a awesome car in terms of reliability, I dive this to work 5 days a week which is a 90km trip and never misses a beat. Great in hauling stuff around. Fuel economy was bad tlli I changed the fuel to Shell V, now it does little over 10km per litre. We make frequent trips to Dandenong ranges with steep hills and sharpe curves, fun to drive and never gave any problems. Low on safety features, no Air Bags. Loving this monster.
