2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 Hybrid SUV
LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,315*
Total Cash Price
$31,807
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,776*
Total Cash Price
$42,721
XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,603*
Total Cash Price
$31,183
XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,200*
Total Cash Price
$43,968
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,132*
Total Cash Price
$43,033
XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,027*
Total Cash Price
$32,430
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,624*
Total Cash Price
$45,215
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,603*
Total Cash Price
$31,183
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$976
|$1,010
|$4,720
|Maintenance
|$109
|$567
|$482
|$1,856
|$2,246
|$5,261
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$443
|$871
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,545
|Financing
|$1,711
|$1,376
|$1,018
|$638
|$230
|$4,971
|Depreciation
|$2,284
|$3,009
|$2,846
|$3,339
|$3,163
|$14,641
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,173
|$6,740
|$6,317
|$8,040
|$8,046
|$36,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,223
|$1,266
|$1,311
|$1,356
|$6,339
|Maintenance
|$147
|$762
|$648
|$2,493
|$3,017
|$7,066
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,851
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,076
|Financing
|$2,297
|$1,848
|$1,367
|$856
|$308
|$6,677
|Depreciation
|$3,067
|$4,042
|$3,822
|$4,485
|$4,248
|$19,665
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,634
|$9,053
|$8,484
|$10,798
|$10,807
|$48,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$957
|$990
|$4,627
|Maintenance
|$107
|$556
|$473
|$1,820
|$2,202
|$5,158
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,515
|Financing
|$1,677
|$1,349
|$998
|$625
|$225
|$4,874
|Depreciation
|$2,239
|$2,950
|$2,790
|$3,274
|$3,101
|$14,354
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,032
|$6,608
|$6,193
|$7,882
|$7,888
|$35,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUV XSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$1,349
|$1,396
|$6,524
|Maintenance
|$151
|$784
|$667
|$2,566
|$3,105
|$7,273
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,905
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,136
|Financing
|$2,365
|$1,902
|$1,407
|$881
|$317
|$6,872
|Depreciation
|$3,157
|$4,160
|$3,934
|$4,616
|$4,372
|$20,239
|Fuel
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$5,952
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,915
|$9,317
|$8,732
|$11,114
|$11,122
|$50,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,191
|$1,232
|$1,275
|$1,321
|$1,366
|$6,385
|Maintenance
|$148
|$767
|$653
|$2,512
|$3,039
|$7,118
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$408
|$599
|$1,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,864
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,091
|Financing
|$2,314
|$1,862
|$1,377
|$862
|$311
|$6,726
|Depreciation
|$3,090
|$4,071
|$3,850
|$4,518
|$4,279
|$19,809
|Fuel
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,704
|$9,119
|$8,546
|$10,877
|$10,885
|$49,132
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUV XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$929
|$961
|$995
|$1,030
|$4,812
|Maintenance
|$111
|$578
|$492
|$1,893
|$2,290
|$5,364
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,405
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,744
|$1,403
|$1,038
|$650
|$234
|$5,069
|Depreciation
|$2,329
|$3,068
|$2,902
|$3,405
|$3,225
|$14,928
|Fuel
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,390
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,313
|$6,872
|$6,441
|$8,197
|$8,204
|$37,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$1,388
|$1,436
|$6,709
|Maintenance
|$155
|$806
|$686
|$2,639
|$3,193
|$7,479
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$429
|$629
|$1,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,959
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,197
|Financing
|$2,432
|$1,956
|$1,447
|$906
|$326
|$7,067
|Depreciation
|$3,247
|$4,278
|$4,046
|$4,747
|$4,496
|$20,813
|Fuel
|$1,153
|$1,188
|$1,222
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$6,120
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,196
|$9,582
|$8,980
|$11,429
|$11,438
|$51,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$957
|$990
|$4,627
|Maintenance
|$107
|$556
|$473
|$1,820
|$2,202
|$5,158
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,515
|Financing
|$1,677
|$1,349
|$998
|$625
|$225
|$4,874
|Depreciation
|$2,239
|$2,950
|$2,790
|$3,274
|$3,101
|$14,354
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,032
|$6,608
|$6,193
|$7,882
|$7,888
|$35,603
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
