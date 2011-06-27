Used 2012 Toyota Prius Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2 months of city driving
Just had it about two months. Very good handling vehicle around town and the mpg are fantastic! I'm averaging over 50 mpg in stop and go driving. Took a relatively long trip of 350 miles and averaged 56 mpg. Seats are very comfortable and the NAV system and technology features are great. Sound system works very well; I have the Deluxe Solar Package and the upgraded stereo is excellent. There is a solar array on top of the vehicle that runs a ventilation system to cool the car on sunny days and this is another wonderful feature. I've had sun roofs on all my cars since 1978 so I had to have this on the Prius.
Pleasantly surprised with the 2012 over the 2011
Was bargain shopping for a 2011 at a Tysons VA dealer last week. They dissed me on the trade and said to take it to Carmax for the trade. So headed to Laurel MD and glad I did! The 2012 is so much nicer inside than the 2011. Add to that $3900 better on my trade-in! Things people complain about, road noise, the stereo, and such - just aren't there in my opinion. The ride/noise is as nice as my old 2003 Baja, maybe better at times except under very hard acceleration. Loving the CVT transmission, such smooth driving; but find myself needing to watch the speedometer more to be sure I am not speeding.
A happy buyer.
Just purchased a 2012, loaded Prius. Out the door at $35k. Switched from a Mercedes e350 that was getting 16 mpg city driving. Spending $80 dollars per week was just pissing me off...so i took the plunge. The performance is no comparison to the Mercedes, and the interior is bit bland. However, I am really enthused about the gas mileage. Drove around the city, punching the gas to see how bad of mileage I could get (seriously), I ended up with 44 after a day. The next day I babied the gas pedal on got 50. My wife is a real baby and wont drive anything but a benz, she is actually kind of liking this car, which is a big relief. My 10 year old son loves the big back seats.
it's always been about the environment, not your wallet
bought the package 4 not long ago. it took a while to get accustomed to the "park" button, the "gear" selector, and the complicated instrumentation display. the car is fairly quiet, though, i remember riding in a 2nd generation prius which seemed better at taking care of road noise. i drove it from l.a. to phoenix and had no problems accelerating up hills. with the a/c running, i averaged 50.9 mpg throughout the entire 780 mile round trip. the seats are comfortable and there's plenty of legroom for everyone. toyota made the prius because of their (mis)interpretation of calif. air quality standards way back when. the low emissions are great, and, the high MPGs are an added bonus.
2012 Prius III
This is my first Hybrid. The Prius is a comfortable good performing car for everyday driving. Two things to remember the Prius is neither a luxury car or a sports car. Once you drive it for a while the gas mileage will make you forget whatever other issues you have with the car.
Sponsored cars related to the Prius
Related Used 2012 Toyota Prius Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner