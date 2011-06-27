Used 2001 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews
Decent car
Bought this car at 75K miles, now have 115K miles on it. During this time, all the car has needed is gas, tires and oil changes. Only problem encountered is when I start the car, if I have the AC or Defrost on high, the gas engine sometimes conks out and I get the "triangle" warning. I turn off the car, wait a minute and then it is fine, triangle is gone.
Disposable Vehicle
I have not had good experience with this vehicle. I had intial problems with this vehicle that were minor but irritating. It took two years for a service tech to figure them out. I had the inverter replaced at 92K miles. It was covered undered warranty but I was quoted 7K for the repair had I have to do it myself. At 122K miles I had the main computer replaced at $1,250 and it is in the shop now for a trans axle and another inverter replacement. Total repair costs are $12,000 and I was advised to junk the car. I was also told that it had $0 trade-in value and now I have no car and nothing to sell. What I think happend is that something was wrong and further research indicated motor windings and thats what burned out parts. What they did was replace the burned out parts without fixing the real problem. Now they tell me to junk the car because it is out of warranty. I don't believe in Toyota.
Not worth it
To buy a new hybrid is OK if parts are under warranty. It seems that the HV battery (High Voltage batter) at a cost of $4000.00 installed dies after 8 years and around 150,000km . Just when the warranty dies. Hmmmm!! The car is nice to drive, but, so is a Elantra and the Elantra is way more reliable and coat effective to fix for the same year. Then there is the converter!!! Another $4000.00!! Please read carefully the reports about the 1 gen Prius. The HV battery will go on you and they were a poor quality. If you are buying a Prius to save the planet, forget it! The cost and consumables related to keeping it going including maintenance and repairs will far out weigh the savings.
9/10
I have had my prius for about 4 years now. When I bought it I had to fix a few problems with it but since the car has been wonderful. I read a lot of comments about catalytic converters and oxygen sensors. I am also having problems with that, but I am convinced that in the 2001 that is one of few problems with the vehicle. I now have 227,000 miles on my car and she is still runnning great! My advice is to take good car of your prius, fix the minor problems... DON'T PAY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to the dealer for parts, buy them online or from junk yards and the fix up won't be so pricey and your car will run for years!
THE FUTURE
A wonderful car.It has 27000 miles on it now ,MPG 45-50 all the time.Had one recall,handled right away.We use it on the interstate quite often,will do 70-80 MPH all day.Plenty of power for passing.
