Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Prius v Wagon
Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,445*
Total Cash Price
$22,673
Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,094*
Total Cash Price
$23,126
Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,450*
Total Cash Price
$31,062
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,747*
Total Cash Price
$31,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Prius v Wagon Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$4,157
|Maintenance
|$397
|$1,724
|$1,173
|$931
|$1,306
|$5,531
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,226
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,390
|Financing
|$1,219
|$981
|$726
|$454
|$164
|$3,544
|Depreciation
|$4,705
|$2,069
|$1,821
|$1,614
|$1,449
|$11,658
|Fuel
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,348
|$6,772
|$5,825
|$5,225
|$5,275
|$32,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Prius v Wagon Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$822
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$4,240
|Maintenance
|$405
|$1,758
|$1,196
|$950
|$1,332
|$5,642
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,251
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,418
|Financing
|$1,243
|$1,001
|$741
|$463
|$167
|$3,615
|Depreciation
|$4,799
|$2,110
|$1,857
|$1,646
|$1,478
|$11,891
|Fuel
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,535
|$6,907
|$5,942
|$5,330
|$5,381
|$33,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Prius v Wagon Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,207
|$5,695
|Maintenance
|$544
|$2,362
|$1,607
|$1,275
|$1,789
|$7,577
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,680
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,904
|Financing
|$1,670
|$1,344
|$995
|$622
|$225
|$4,855
|Depreciation
|$6,446
|$2,835
|$2,495
|$2,211
|$1,985
|$15,971
|Fuel
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,807
|$9,278
|$7,980
|$7,158
|$7,227
|$44,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Prius v Wagon Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,242
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$560
|$2,431
|$1,654
|$1,313
|$1,841
|$7,799
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,729
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,960
|Financing
|$1,719
|$1,383
|$1,024
|$640
|$231
|$4,997
|Depreciation
|$6,634
|$2,917
|$2,568
|$2,276
|$2,043
|$16,438
|Fuel
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$5,808
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,181
|$9,549
|$8,213
|$7,367
|$7,438
|$45,747
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Prius v in Virginia is:not available
