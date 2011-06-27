2020 Toyota Prius Prime Consumer Reviews
Snazzy looking! Some pluses and some minuses
Great looking car. Ran wonderfully in EV mode when I left the dealer. Range was about 30 miles. Pretty good. I have yet to get the EV mode fully charged since then. 3 weeks in my MPG is about 48.5 mpg. Looking for Santa to buy me a Level 2 110 charger. Should be able to charge the car overnight every night. For Toyota engineers, some recommendations: The LE info display is less distracting than on the other models, but c'mon -- it's positioned too far below the windshield and to far from the driver for safe driving. Real buttons are also safer than touch screens, too. I'm very concerned. Would like to see that ergonomically safety engineered so that it takes less attention away from the business of driving! Also, the location of other buttons and utilities in the interior are awkward to find when driving, and worse at night. The USB location is really dumb and hard to find in daylight, even harder at night! Blind spot visibility is better than on the RAV-4 but still not great, and the side mirrors must double duty to compensate for the small range of view out the rear windshield. Also, NO REAR WINDSHIELD WIPER? In a snow storm last week, the lack of a rear wiper was a bother, and the rear window heater couldn't melt the snow -- it kept shutting off every 4 minutes, too! This is the first Toyota I've had in 20 years without a rear wiper! WTx? Under gas, the gearing seems inconsistent. Not sure I've figured out why. I'll pay more attention and see if the service folks can fix something. Finally, the voice command system is slightly better than the system on the 2017 RAV-4s, but very flawed compared to what I had on my 2014 Prius. Is Toyota's voice recognition technology falling behind what it was six years ago? How could that be? Another drawback is the Prime's shrunken cargo capacity. I understand the room needed for the EV battery, and accept the compromise. But it does limit the utility of the vehicle. If the model had a sun roof, however, then at least I could feel a bit less claustrophobic, and maybe even bring back taller items from my landscape supply store occasionally. Finally, the car swings wide when parking! Oy! Have some sort of warning when the fenders are getting near an obstruction. I was very surprised at the space needed to safely parallel park or to pull out of head-in parking spaces when there were other cars or obstructions alongside. Check out the Volvo and Nissan surround vision and alert system. If Nissan can have it, why not Toyota? Recommendations: For future models --engineer the interior so knobs and switches and displays are located closer to the driver and in safer, less distracting locations. Also, add a rear wiper, a better read defroster, and better warning systems of what's at risk of damaging the car's side and front and rear fenders and of what's in the blind spots
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Great Car for the Money
WE mouth the Limited version in order to get the advanced screen and electronics. With the $2,000 credit and the $4,500 federal tax credit, the price of this car dropped to $25,000. The plug in works easily and gives a good 26 miles on electric only power. The range with the hybrid is wonderful. The interior is clean in design and comfortable. The screen takes a little getting use to, but once you learn it, it's great. It may not be as exciting to drive as a Tesla, but for less half the price of a Model 3, you get a great and environmentally responsible vehicle. The only little niggle is that you can't adjust the heads up screen right or left, only up or down. Also, they should add auto park assist instead of just vehicle warning. A little better color selection would be nice, but we are happy with the Silver.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
101 mpg over 12000 miles.
The greatest hybrid ever built is even better for 2020. Don't bother with a Tesla. You can go to Niagara Falls, Massachusetts and Washington from New Jersey and you won't need a 2 to 3 hour break to charge (assuming others haven't beat you to the charger).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
fantastic value
We have the Prime XLE and have found it to be a fantastic car. The fuel economy is top notch, of course (we are averaging 130 mpg combined and have gone 2500 miles on just over 2 tanks of gas - no long trips yet, just 3 trips of about 120 miles round trip and then mostly around town driving). We have also found the it to be quite comfortable for a small car and Apple Car Play is a nice addition. It does seat 5, but in order to add the 5th seat some of the trunk space was lost. A couple of other minor drawbacks: there is no ventilation to the back seats and there is no Homelink garage door opener on the XLE - you have to go up to a Limited to get that. All in all, highly recommend this vehicle!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Plucky Plug-in
I'd most like other people to know Ihat their Prius Prime can be charged in a standard 110 outlet in about 5 hours. That the trunk space is minimal. And, finally, that the gas mileage is astounding!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
