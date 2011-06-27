  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Pickup
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Toyota Pickup Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Pickup
Overview
See Pickup Inventory
See Pickup Inventory
See Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG211821
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg16/22 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/412.8 mi.275.2/378.4 mi.260.3/328.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.13.7 gal.
Combined MPG211821
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.0 l2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.186.0 in.174.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.5000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight2785 lbs.3070 lbs.2730 lbs.
Gross weight4550 lbs.5600 lbs.4550 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.6.7 in.7.5 in.
Height60.6 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Maximum payload1640.0 lbs.2510.0 lbs.1640.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Silver Metallic
See Pickup InventorySee Pickup InventorySee Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1992 Toyota Pickup info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles