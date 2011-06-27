  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Land Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,955
See Land Cruiser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,955
full time 4WDyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,955
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,955
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,955
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,955
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,955
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,955
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,955
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,955
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,955
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,955
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5390 lbs.
Gross weight6860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1470 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height73.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,955
Exterior Colors
  • Natural White
  • Thunder Cloud
  • Atlantis Blue Mica
  • Black
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Galactic Gray
  • Black Garnet Pearl
  • Sonora Gold Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,955
P275/65R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,955
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,955
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Land Cruiser Inventory

Related Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles