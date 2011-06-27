Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

I am looking forward to years of enjoying driving mike chinnock , 07/07/2016 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful You can read all the expert reviews, and I pretty much find no fault with most of what is said. To get the most out of the hybrid I think requires learning a different way of driving. I drive down the interstate at 55 mph and I am getting 40 mpg on the straight and level, 30 mpg on the gradual road elevation increase and 325+ mpg as the road elevation decreases. On acceleration I see 6 mpg, on deceleration I see 9999 mpg. The Highlander has normal, ECO and EV modes, with specific conditions under which they function best. I am still learning to use these modes to get the best mpg I can. I pretty much think I can expect 27 mpg combined with 1/3rd highway & 2/3rds city driving if I drive this hybrid the way it is ment to be driven ... no rapid starts (Use EV mode), long gradual slow downs to stop (gotta drive well ahead of the traffic) in ECO mode, and cruise the interstate 55-65 mph.Your mileage may vary, and will based upon your driving habits. This is no 'Magic cure' for poor gas mileage. However I must say I am am really pleased that this big, good looking and comfortable beast can achieve such respectable gas mileage. It does take effort though. Update: I have been driving this Highlander Hybrid 6 weeks now. I still find it a very comfortable and pleasant vehicle to drive. I bought the right vehicle for me. I have learned that unlike most hybrids, and my previous hybrid (2009 Ford Escape) I do not get better gasoline mileage in city driving where I am constantly slowing to a stop, then accelerating to operating speed, then repeating often. During these cycles I am seein 6 ... 9 .. 14 ...19 ... mpg fuel economy. It is with the steady 60 mph highway speed that yield the 30+ mpg fuel economy returns. I have noted that the more highway verse city miles I drive the better my combined fuel economy. I have also concluded I need to be very gentle with the accelerator pedal. If you like to start quick, zoom to the next red light, come to a quick stop and await the green light just to zoom to the next light, I do not think this is the vehicle for you. UPDATE 1/23/2019 I liked the 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid so much I traded it in for the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. I considered the new dynamic cruise controls and multiple camera views to be 'the frosting on the cake', and very beneficial to this disabled veteran when driving. I still have the 2017 Toyota Highlander. I have 18,000 miles on it now, and still average 22-24 mpg Summer and Winter, and 24-26 mpg Spring and Fall. There are times when most, or all the tank full was freeway cruise mileage and I get 28-30 mpg. The comfort is still there, the technology still satisfies me, and I have had no problems with any aspect of this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Overpriced & Misleading C.E.E.N , 01/21/2017 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car would be a great value below $40k, but when priced at or above $50k, get something else. Many of the premium features are misleading and the car does not get the reported gas mileage in city/stop go driving. For example, the heated steering wheel should say partially heated steering wheel. The premium audio system is not very good. It's a big vehicle and the camera views and parking sensors are subpar, nothing helping you in the front of the vehicle. The paint also shows scuffs very easy. I don't recall anything ever even touching the vehicle, however the black trim around the wheelwells and the bumper are very prone to marks. The bluetooth audio system never pairs with my iphone. If you don't factor in the price of the car, any of these things would be overlooked. It's a comfortable car with reasonable features, but I find myself asking why didn't I buy an MDX, the Volvo XC90. I also feel the Explorer Limited/Platimum or the Honda Pilot are more bang for the buck. City gas mileage wouldn't be that much different in the items mentioned above either. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 2nd Highlander Hybrid Doug , 01/27/2017 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I traded a 2008 Highlander Hybrid with 200K miles on this vehicle. We never had a single repair that was not routine maintenance. I hope this new one is as reliable. The 2016 doesn't seem all that different from the 2008; it is a little quieter and more solid feeling. They get about the same gas mileage. There have been some improvements in the features (e.g. one button memory for adjustments to seat and mirror positions). They seat the same number of people, just switched the three seater from the second to the 3rd row. That third row is tight for anyone but kids. Update: We've had this vehicle for a year now, and I would rate it exactly the same. Another new feature that we have grown to appreciate is blindspot detection. It's really nice to have the extra assurance that it's safe to change lanes or back out of a parking space. We've also had a chance to drive it in snow and it handles very well, with good traction. Update: We've now had this vehicle for over 30,000 miles. I would still rate it the same. However, I've got a minor beef with Toyota. The vehicle requires maintenance every 5,000 miles, and the company agreed to pay for service for the first 25,000. What they didn't say is that they only pay for oil changes at 10,000 mile intervals even though the maintenance manual calls for it every 5,000. Also, the dealers like to hit you for extras like tire balance and alignments (which they claim it needs every 15,000 miles). It's a little galling that they nickel and dime the customer after claiming to pay for ALL service up to 25,000 miles. I'm not going to take it back to a dealer again unless I have no choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Overpriced & Corners cut DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY , 02/11/2018 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful It's a nice car for the right price, but when you have a $53k+ sticker price, put some premium features on it and don't cut corners. Advanced safety features are minimal and premium features aren't so premium (i.e., heated steering wheel is 1/2 heated as top and bottom don't heat), premium audio subpar, chrome rims are actually hubcaps, no frontal collision/parking sensors, climate control auto function doesn't work well, bluetooth connectivity does a poor job connecting with iphone, Entune/Apps don't work (there are workarounds for pandora via B/T connection, but the app in the car doesn't work), GPS confusing, etc.) The gas mileage from the hybrid averages closer to 17 in the City and 22 in the suburbs. I would get over most of the items above for the right price (i.e. new around $40k or $42k vs $50k-$54k). It's a nice car, but not worth a premium price. If technology is important to you, but another car. We should have bought the MDX, Volvo XC90, or the Explorer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse