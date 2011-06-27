Used 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Highlander Hybrid SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,583*
Total Cash Price
$26,941
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,375*
Total Cash Price
$27,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Highlander Hybrid SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$926
|$953
|$4,497
|Maintenance
|$885
|$348
|$1,861
|$468
|$1,919
|$5,481
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,453
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,637
|Financing
|$1,449
|$1,165
|$863
|$539
|$195
|$4,211
|Depreciation
|$5,342
|$2,748
|$2,417
|$2,142
|$1,923
|$14,572
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,565
|$6,874
|$7,907
|$6,083
|$7,154
|$39,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Highlander Hybrid SUV Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$917
|$945
|$972
|$4,587
|Maintenance
|$903
|$355
|$1,898
|$477
|$1,957
|$5,591
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,482
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,670
|Financing
|$1,478
|$1,188
|$880
|$550
|$199
|$4,295
|Depreciation
|$5,449
|$2,803
|$2,465
|$2,185
|$1,961
|$14,863
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,796
|$7,011
|$8,065
|$6,205
|$7,297
|$40,375
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Highlander Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
