Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Highlander Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,220
Starting MSRP
$34,900
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2626
Total Seating75
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/25 mpg27/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/430.0 mi.464.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG2626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque212 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm212 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesno
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Extra Value Package #3yesno
Extra Value Package #2noyes
Extra Value Package #1noyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesno
cargo area lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesno
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front and rear reading lightsyesno
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesno
simulated wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobnoyes
front reading lightsnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Manual Rear HVACyesyes
Front Auto Air Conditioneryesyes
Navigation & JBL Premium Audioyesno
Rear Seat Entertainmentyesno
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyesyes
JBL Premium Audio & Bluetoothyesno
Auto Rear HVACyesyes
Tonneau Covernoyes
Instrumentation
compassyesno
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesno
leatheryesno
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front shoulder room59.7 in.59.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.
premium clothnoyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesno
Exterior Options
Special Coloryesyes
Power Moonroofyesno
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.1 cu.ft.94.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4640 lbs.4510 lbs.
Gross weight6150 lbs.6150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.42.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.0.34 cd.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1510 lbs.1640 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees24.0 degrees
Length188.4 in.188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height69.3 in.68.1 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Iced Amethyst Mica
  • Wave Line Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/55R19 103S tiresyesno
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
P245/65R17 tiresnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
