Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Great ride.
This is my second FJ Cruiser, so I'm already partial to this vehicle. I've taken my 09 hunting in eastern Nevada, and I was very impressed with it's 4wd ability. I took this rig through areas quads had problems with, and it performed. I have no doubt that the 14 FJ would do as well. I'm amazed that Toyota is discontinuing this model after this year. These are great. I love both of mine, and wouldn't trade them for anything comparable. My 09 is a manual transmission, and the 14 is an automatic.
Well built suv
Leased it for 36 months so far, not one problem!! Not one. Only complaint is back seat space is limited; not for 6 foot adults! Amazing in snow, very comfortable front seats.
2014 FJ Cruiser
I bought the FJ Cruiser because its cool! So far i have been very happy with the vehicle. Its fun to drive, has plenty of power, and is solid and well built . Also it has all kinds of safety features through out. As for some of the reviews I read online.....Go to your toyota dealer and drive one, if you can still find one, toyota cut the FJ line and wont be making them anymore.
My 2nd FJ
The FJ Cruiser is the perfect vehicle for our situation. We have 3 dogs, a pop up camper and live in Ohio, where the winters can be rough. The rubber floor and water resistant seats, the ability to tow 5,000 lbs. and the off road and bad weather capabilities make it a joy to own. Update, 6/6/2016: although the FJ is a great vehicle for what it's designed for its not a great tow vehicle. We upgraded from a pop up camper to a 21' hybrid that when loaded approaches 5,000#. In a strong crosswind it tossed the FJ around like a rag doll, due to the very short wheelbase and high ride height. White knuckle driving at any speed above 50 mph was the result. We quickly traded it in on a Toyota Tundra and you'd hardly even know the camper is back there. I absolutely loved the FJ and miss it terribly but the great thing is they are APPRECIATING in value, which is unheard of. Mine had an MSRP of $34,900, I owned it for 18 months and 20k miles, received $33,000 on trade after negotiating the Tundra to $400 under invoice. The dealer advertised the FJ for $36,900 and it sold in 4 days!!!! Told me when I traded it that they have several customers looking for a pristine, well cared for FJ. You can't go wrong owning one of these great vehicles!!!! 12/6/2016 Update: I traded the FJ in on a Tundra last year due to the fact that I bought a 20 ft. camper. It weighs 3700 lbs. and loaded is pushing 4800. right at the FJs limit. I went to FJ Cruiser forums and most guys there suggested that although the FJ can pull that weight they didn't recommend it. The big problem is braking in an emergency and also problems associated with the short wheelbase and high wind situations. The Tundra pulls and stops like a champ. You barely know its back there. The good news is the great trade in value of the FJ. It was outstanding. 2 years of ownership and 20,000 miles and the gave me $1600 less than I paid for it! That's unbelievable. I'm seeing FJs advertised for more than the original msrp and they don't last long. Mine was sold immediately.
FJ 2014 Ride is EXCELLENT!
I've driven a used 2007 FJ Cruiser and it just wasn't as tight as my FJ 2014. In both cases the ride was soft & comfortable. My 2014 softens bumps & potholes like a luxury SUV. My FJ has a very quiet ride and there isn't very much wind noise at 50, 60 or 80 miles per hour. There is very much a discernible engine sound when accelerating getting you in touch with the road. The interior is lavish by 4x4 standards with very comfortable seating. I am averaging over 19mpg and yes most often than not 20mpg+ real world consumer usage.
