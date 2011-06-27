Used 2002 Toyota ECHO Consumer Reviews

Wonderful car for basic transportation Bill , 09/03/2015 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This has been a super reliable vehicle. The 1NZ-FE engine has a timing chain, not a belt. The tires are small and very inexpensive... it's cheap to own and cheap to maintain in all aspects. I love the simplicity and basic nature of this car. Just change the fluids at the appropriate intervals and enjoy the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car I've ever had. bolvo , 08/05/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had many cars in my life... from Mercedes Benz to Volvos to Nissan and Hondas. But boy did I ever own a Toyota? Not until now. I'm 40 and I can tell you reliability and Toyota go together. This little car goes. 5 Speed Standard. 350 miles per tank!! That's driving all over Houston for 10 days non-stop to the point where you forget what the car rolls on! And finally you remember to look at the fuel gauge... why? Because after 10 days of nothing but driving you are no longer concerned about gas or prices or even worrying about re-fueling. Cold A/C... small; easy to change the oil by yourself, brakes,etc... cheaper to fix... and it's a Toyota. Yep, reliable (period).

I Love My Car! sxylump , 07/08/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had my Echo since 2004 and I absolutely love it! It is zippy and gets wonderful gas mileage. It runs great and is a trooper in the snow (and We get a lot of snow where I live too). I recently took it to the local Toyota dealer for inspection and they said everything is still in great shape. I know when it comes time to buy a new car, it will be a sad day for me to part with my Echo.

Love our Echos! Jeff Harning , 04/18/2016 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We purchased an Echo and I was jealous of my husband driving it, that we bought a second one six months later!! The maneuverability is fantastic. Repairs have been minimal, just normal tires, etc. the gas mileage cannot be beat. We are selling both of them now for a larger vehicles to carry grandchildren! We had intended to continue driving our His and Hers Echos for many years to come! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value