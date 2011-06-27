Used 2000 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

My 2000 Corolla still kicking butt at 151,000 miles travis30 , 02/26/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just bought this car recently from a Ford dealership of all places(haha!) for 4,300 and although that price may be high, I didn't leave the lot with the car until I comfortable that it was in great running condition. And it was, and still is. Stupid check engine light was on when I bought it, but ignored it. Had autozone check it,P0171 bank 1 fuel mixture too lean(rough idle is all I noticed). So I bought 2 new bosch o2 sensors(pre and post catalytic), a bosch fuel pump, 2 rear Monroe econo matic quik struts, new bosch spark plugs, stp air filter, oil change(bosch oil filter), didn't need anyone of these parts but I got them anyways. Runs perfect, not a single problem. MY FAVORITE CAR. Report Abuse

It is a great reliable car karina rutova , 06/19/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I had it for six years and had only one problem with it. One of the the automatic window stopped working, but repair was unexpensive. The car in general is very reliable. While having it, I didn't care too much about gas prices going up because it is an economy car. I recommend this car. Report Abuse

Now this is a Toyota jjimbo , 01/24/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I got this car used from my cousin. It had been in two different accidents and was still going strong. This model of Toyota could not be killed. Everything worked, motor sang like a sewing machine and looked very neat and clean. The only thing I didn't like was the size of the inside. Report Abuse

It Just Won't Die Huck , 11/05/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful We've used this car as a daily commuter and grocery getter for over seven years and it still hangs tough. The check engine light stays on for no reason that the mechanic can find, but it still runs well. One day we'll move up to something more modern, but for basic, economical transportation it will still be running around town when today's Dodge Calibers and Nissan Versas are toast. Those who survive the apocalypse will be driving Corollas. Report Abuse