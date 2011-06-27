  1. Home
Used 1996 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Want Another

Unkel, 04/04/2006
They should still make Corolla wagons. I'd get another. Ten years, 212000 miles, the only problem is oil burning - I just use thicker viscosity. I've done only minor repairs from wear and tear. Original clutch and exhaust - amazing considering winter driving. The reliability, efficiency, and practicality of this car should be emulated. I average 42 mpg summer, 34 mpg winter, overall 38 mpg. I don't baby this car - I don't slow down for speed bumps, I use it like a pick-up (firewood, cement, loam, etc.), I carry people, luggage, doors, trees from the nursery... I fear this one is irreplaceable. Toyota should return to making the Corolla wagon. Try it as a hybrid, or at least with very low emissions. For now, if I had to replace this, it'd be with a Focus.

Best Little Wagon

LongTermHappyOwner, 01/24/2006
had this reliable and peppy wagon for ten years; no major defects or problems; easy to park; good visibility; good loading capacity; good leg room in back; upholstery wears well; std stereo mediocre; gas mileage appx 26-28 city; 28-30 freeway; would have bought another but don't make anymore; driver's seat and headrest are comfortable for my neck and frame (5'6").

Don't want to give up my 1996 Toyota Corolla Wgn!

EJK, 10/13/2019
DX 4dr Wagon
I bought my 1996 Toyota Corolla Wagon new! I researched what I wanted and it paid off. This car has lasted me for 23 years!!!!! I have never had any issues with it and everything still works! The problem is that the rust is getting really bad from living in a state that uses salt. I hope Toyota considers making another Toyota Corolla Wagon! I only put on 178,000 miles and still have the original muffler and exhaust...but, they need replacing now...and I decided to move on to something else..not sure what, yet...another Toyota??

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
