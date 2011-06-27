2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great compact car, plenty of comfort and power! Bob , 06/29/2020 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It is a very sporty, cool looking hatchback! The hatchback lid makes the storage area look small, but the lid goes up as you store more supplies in the back! It has remarkable take off power, smooth and zippy! We were surprised at the blastoff feeling from a stopped position. The CVT is smooth and quiet. Nice! AC is cold, cold, COLD! The backup video makes backing up much less stressful and easier! Plenty of storage in glove compartment and else within the front seat area. The only thing we really don't love is how low it sits to the ground, but that is a small complaint compared to all of the great value of this enjoyable car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Strong engine hampered by a terrible CVT Zach , 02/20/2020 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 33 people found this review helpful If you want any kind of performance, you need to get a Corolla with a manual transmission. The CVT is a total dog, a real tragedy for this 168hp motor. I tried the "manual" mode with the paddle shifters, and I tried using the "sport" button. Neither helped. The lag between pressing the accelerator and anything happening other than an ugly droning noise was just bad. I cross-shopped this model vs. the Mazda 3 (which has an actual torque converter automatic) and the Kia Soul, which also has a 2.0L and a CVT. The 2020 Soul's CVT is new this year, but is much better executed, and the Mazda has a larger 2.5L engine. Either would be a better choice, the Mazda (a FWD hatch is about the same price as the Toyota) having way more zip, and the Soul having both better power delivery and more cargo space. Driving either of them back to back with the Corolla hatch and you won't find much reason to buy the Toyota. Report Abuse

small and frisky sandman , 08/19/2020 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful good run around car with lots of room Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Daughter's Car Purchase don1z1 , 05/06/2020 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 2 of 6 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse