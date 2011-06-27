Used 1999 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews
Tough and beautiful
Purchased this beauty silver Celica GT brand new in June 1999. Came with one defect (cold hard start). The dealer right away on 5-6 separate occasions kept saying they can't find anything wrong. I don't think they even bother to check, car seemed tobe just dumped there. Finally got it repaired (idle air control valve) more than 2 years ago by a local shop. Thereafter, the car has never given me any problems except a brand new water tank. This is a tough safe durable car, although it doesn't run that fast. Comfort is OK, except for the cup holder. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
Very Fun Car So Far
Just picked this car up in early November. Very clean black GT Convertible (Manual Trans). No complaints at all, just some minor fixes to make with the seals where the rear and front windows meet. This car handles like a dream. It is a tad bit underpowered for its weight, but it grips the road so good, that you can just whip it around for some real fun driving. The car is very sharp, and becoming increasingly rare as time goes on. Standard features from Toyota include a decent stereo (with 75k, the door panels do rattle a bit). Easy to use climate controls, glass rear window, and convenient cruise control Would wish for a little better gas milage 25mpg overall.
Wonderful Car!!
I have always wanted a Celica. When I finally got one, I was so excited. Unfortunately, I only had it 3 weeks before it was totaled. I thought it was a great car. The car had great safety, which is why I'm still alive. I was t-boned in my driver's door and got buried in the woods. My car was demolished, but I escaped with only stitches and a concussion. Great car performance-wise and safety-wise!! Would recommend to anybody. I had the 5 spd and for me it had great pick-up and handled great.
Excellent Sporty Car!!
The Toyota Celica is a fantastic investment and such a sporty fun car! In the past four years of owning it, the car has only had one minor breakdown when the water pump broke. (Probably my fault for running the car's gas on empty time and time again). This year of Celica is priceless to have because it was the last of it's body style. I love this car.
GREAT CONVERTIBLE
Mine is a 99, the last year for the convertible. I love it. I have had no mechanical problems and I am up to 85K miles. My only complaints are the drink holders are too small and there is a lot of noise inside the car. But that is usually a problem in convertibles.
