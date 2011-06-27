Used 1991 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews

kate , 08/09/2008

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love this car. Very sporty, handles great, very fun to drive. BUT, at 109000 miles, it needs its 4th clutch! I bought at 65000 miles; it was on its 2nd clutch and needed one. My mechanic says it's slipping again! This is my 6th stick shift car, including a 1985 celica, & I don't think it's me. AC was gone before 65000 miles. Otherwise normal wear/tear stuff although not quite the tank the 85 was.