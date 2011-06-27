Used 1990 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
219,000 and still going!!
Bought my Celica GTS 5 spd brand new. Going on my 19th year. This vehicle I think will run forever. Oil changes every 3,000 miles. The paint has just started to fade but no rust at all. No problems with mechanics, replaced usual things ie: alternator, battery, timing belt, power steering hose etc. Believe it or not this car still has the original clutch!! Love it and would buy another one.
Potential
I bought this car a couple of years ago thinking "cool, a turbo charged all- wheel drive celica", not realizing that only 400 were imported into the U.S. in 1990. This car has been the most solid and well built car i've driven to date (i've owned a porsche and have driven other "nice" cars as well). No major problems have occured, and the engine has 130k miles on it.
Awesome little car!
Even before I was old enough to drive I had decided I wanted this car. It's an automatic, but I've driven the same car in a 5-speed and there is no lack in power with the auto. The acceleration is awesome and it handles like a dream. I've never had a problem with it, only maintenance.
Great little car
A fun car that is extremely reliable. Only had to replace power steering hose (a common problem, apparently). It is fun to drive, but not a burner. Very manuverable and quick; fits in tight places. The overall design is ahead of its time, especially the interior with the climate controls on the instrument hood. The space is tight but comfortable, and the hatch has a lot of room.
yayyy
I love Celica 5th gen so much! This is my dream car since I was in primary school (2000)! This is my first car in grand turismo 2 at that time. Finally I can own one of it! Long live celica 5th gen!
Sponsored cars related to the Celica
Related Used 1990 Toyota Celica Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner