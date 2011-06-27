Used 1990 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
219,000 and still going!!

K. Chittum, 02/04/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought my Celica GTS 5 spd brand new. Going on my 19th year. This vehicle I think will run forever. Oil changes every 3,000 miles. The paint has just started to fade but no rust at all. No problems with mechanics, replaced usual things ie: alternator, battery, timing belt, power steering hose etc. Believe it or not this car still has the original clutch!! Love it and would buy another one.

Potential

aam, 09/20/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car a couple of years ago thinking "cool, a turbo charged all- wheel drive celica", not realizing that only 400 were imported into the U.S. in 1990. This car has been the most solid and well built car i've driven to date (i've owned a porsche and have driven other "nice" cars as well). No major problems have occured, and the engine has 130k miles on it.

Awesome little car!

Hotrod, 10/05/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Even before I was old enough to drive I had decided I wanted this car. It's an automatic, but I've driven the same car in a 5-speed and there is no lack in power with the auto. The acceleration is awesome and it handles like a dream. I've never had a problem with it, only maintenance.

Great little car

Cavan.B, 11/12/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A fun car that is extremely reliable. Only had to replace power steering hose (a common problem, apparently). It is fun to drive, but not a burner. Very manuverable and quick; fits in tight places. The overall design is ahead of its time, especially the interior with the climate controls on the instrument hood. The space is tight but comfortable, and the hatch has a lot of room.

yayyy

sss, 06/18/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love Celica 5th gen so much! This is my dream car since I was in primary school (2000)! This is my first car in grand turismo 2 at that time. Finally I can own one of it! Long live celica 5th gen!

