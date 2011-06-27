Used 2018 Toyota Camry Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camry Sedan
L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,933*
Total Cash Price
$23,271
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,891*
Total Cash Price
$31,257
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,143*
Total Cash Price
$32,169
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,204*
Total Cash Price
$31,485
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,559*
Total Cash Price
$23,728
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,395*
Total Cash Price
$33,082
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,307*
Total Cash Price
$22,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camry Sedan L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,089
|Maintenance
|$703
|$471
|$1,938
|$718
|$1,197
|$5,028
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,259
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,426
|Financing
|$1,252
|$1,007
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,637
|Depreciation
|$3,973
|$1,976
|$1,755
|$1,575
|$1,436
|$10,715
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,074
|$5,585
|$6,741
|$5,180
|$5,354
|$31,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$944
|$633
|$2,603
|$964
|$1,608
|$6,753
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,691
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,915
|Financing
|$1,681
|$1,352
|$1,000
|$626
|$226
|$4,885
|Depreciation
|$5,336
|$2,654
|$2,358
|$2,115
|$1,929
|$14,392
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,188
|$7,501
|$9,054
|$6,957
|$7,191
|$42,891
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$971
|$651
|$2,679
|$993
|$1,655
|$6,950
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,740
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,971
|Financing
|$1,730
|$1,392
|$1,029
|$644
|$233
|$5,028
|Depreciation
|$5,492
|$2,731
|$2,427
|$2,177
|$1,985
|$14,812
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,543
|$7,720
|$9,319
|$7,160
|$7,401
|$44,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$951
|$638
|$2,622
|$972
|$1,620
|$6,802
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,703
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,929
|Financing
|$1,693
|$1,362
|$1,007
|$631
|$228
|$4,921
|Depreciation
|$5,375
|$2,673
|$2,375
|$2,131
|$1,943
|$14,497
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,276
|$7,555
|$9,120
|$7,008
|$7,244
|$43,204
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$717
|$480
|$1,976
|$732
|$1,221
|$5,126
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,454
|Financing
|$1,276
|$1,026
|$759
|$475
|$172
|$3,709
|Depreciation
|$4,051
|$2,014
|$1,790
|$1,606
|$1,464
|$10,925
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,252
|$5,694
|$6,873
|$5,281
|$5,459
|$32,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,233
|$5,813
|Maintenance
|$999
|$670
|$2,755
|$1,021
|$1,702
|$7,147
|Repairs
|$148
|$357
|$523
|$610
|$713
|$2,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,789
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,027
|Financing
|$1,779
|$1,431
|$1,059
|$663
|$239
|$5,171
|Depreciation
|$5,648
|$2,809
|$2,495
|$2,239
|$2,042
|$15,232
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,899
|$7,939
|$9,583
|$7,363
|$7,611
|$45,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$689
|$462
|$1,900
|$704
|$1,174
|$4,929
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,398
|Financing
|$1,227
|$987
|$730
|$457
|$165
|$3,566
|Depreciation
|$3,895
|$1,937
|$1,721
|$1,544
|$1,408
|$10,505
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,896
|$5,475
|$6,609
|$5,078
|$5,249
|$31,307
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Camry
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Camry in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019