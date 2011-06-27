Used 2015 Toyota Camry Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camry Sedan
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,170*
Total Cash Price
$15,057
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,522*
Total Cash Price
$20,224
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,705*
Total Cash Price
$20,814
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,578*
Total Cash Price
$14,762
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,818*
Total Cash Price
$20,372
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,761*
Total Cash Price
$15,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,023
|Maintenance
|$678
|$934
|$377
|$2,005
|$1,420
|$5,415
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$831
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$999
|Financing
|$810
|$651
|$482
|$302
|$109
|$2,354
|Depreciation
|$3,414
|$1,491
|$1,313
|$1,163
|$1,043
|$8,424
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,052
|$5,559
|$4,794
|$6,246
|$5,518
|$30,170
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$5,403
|Maintenance
|$911
|$1,255
|$507
|$2,693
|$1,907
|$7,273
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,341
|Financing
|$1,088
|$874
|$648
|$406
|$147
|$3,162
|Depreciation
|$4,585
|$2,003
|$1,763
|$1,562
|$1,402
|$11,315
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,815
|$7,467
|$6,439
|$8,390
|$7,412
|$40,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$5,561
|Maintenance
|$938
|$1,292
|$522
|$2,772
|$1,963
|$7,486
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,149
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,120
|$900
|$667
|$417
|$151
|$3,254
|Depreciation
|$4,719
|$2,061
|$1,815
|$1,607
|$1,442
|$11,645
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,131
|$7,685
|$6,627
|$8,635
|$7,628
|$41,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,944
|Maintenance
|$665
|$916
|$370
|$1,966
|$1,392
|$5,309
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$815
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$979
|Financing
|$794
|$638
|$473
|$296
|$107
|$2,308
|Depreciation
|$3,347
|$1,462
|$1,287
|$1,140
|$1,023
|$8,259
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,894
|$5,450
|$4,700
|$6,124
|$5,410
|$29,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$5,443
|Maintenance
|$918
|$1,264
|$511
|$2,713
|$1,921
|$7,326
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,096
|$880
|$653
|$408
|$148
|$3,185
|Depreciation
|$4,619
|$2,018
|$1,776
|$1,573
|$1,412
|$11,397
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,894
|$7,521
|$6,486
|$8,451
|$7,466
|$40,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$692
|$953
|$385
|$2,045
|$1,448
|$5,521
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$848
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,018
|Financing
|$826
|$664
|$492
|$308
|$111
|$2,400
|Depreciation
|$3,481
|$1,520
|$1,338
|$1,186
|$1,064
|$8,589
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,210
|$5,668
|$4,888
|$6,369
|$5,626
|$30,761
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Camry
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Camry in Virginia is:not available
