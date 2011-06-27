Used 2014 Toyota Camry Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camry Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,167*
Total Cash Price
$14,026
XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,175*
Total Cash Price
$18,839
SE Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,319*
Total Cash Price
$19,389
XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,461*
Total Cash Price
$18,976
SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,739*
Total Cash Price
$14,301
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,463*
Total Cash Price
$19,939
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,595*
Total Cash Price
$13,751
LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,595*
Total Cash Price
$13,751
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,312*
Total Cash Price
$15,539
SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,458*
Total Cash Price
$17,051
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,028*
Total Cash Price
$16,364
L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,745*
Total Cash Price
$18,151
SE Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,174*
Total Cash Price
$17,876
L 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,458*
Total Cash Price
$17,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$857
|$4,039
|Maintenance
|$921
|$368
|$1,966
|$499
|$1,309
|$5,062
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$778
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$946
|Financing
|$755
|$606
|$450
|$281
|$102
|$2,193
|Depreciation
|$3,418
|$1,356
|$1,193
|$1,057
|$949
|$7,972
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,194
|$4,815
|$6,233
|$4,616
|$5,309
|$29,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,425
|Maintenance
|$1,237
|$495
|$2,640
|$670
|$1,758
|$6,799
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,270
|Financing
|$1,014
|$814
|$604
|$377
|$137
|$2,946
|Depreciation
|$4,591
|$1,821
|$1,603
|$1,419
|$1,274
|$10,708
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,005
|$6,468
|$8,372
|$6,199
|$7,131
|$39,175
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan SE Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$509
|$2,717
|$689
|$1,809
|$6,998
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,076
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,307
|Financing
|$1,043
|$838
|$622
|$388
|$141
|$3,032
|Depreciation
|$4,725
|$1,874
|$1,650
|$1,461
|$1,311
|$11,021
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,327
|$6,657
|$8,617
|$6,380
|$7,339
|$40,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$1,246
|$498
|$2,659
|$675
|$1,771
|$6,849
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,053
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,021
|$820
|$609
|$379
|$138
|$2,967
|Depreciation
|$4,624
|$1,834
|$1,615
|$1,430
|$1,283
|$10,786
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,086
|$6,515
|$8,433
|$6,244
|$7,183
|$39,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,118
|Maintenance
|$939
|$375
|$2,004
|$509
|$1,334
|$5,162
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$794
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$964
|Financing
|$770
|$618
|$459
|$286
|$104
|$2,236
|Depreciation
|$3,485
|$1,382
|$1,217
|$1,077
|$967
|$8,129
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,354
|$4,910
|$6,355
|$4,706
|$5,413
|$29,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$1,309
|$523
|$2,794
|$709
|$1,860
|$7,196
|Repairs
|$571
|$664
|$776
|$909
|$1,061
|$3,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,106
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,344
|Financing
|$1,073
|$861
|$639
|$399
|$145
|$3,118
|Depreciation
|$4,859
|$1,927
|$1,697
|$1,502
|$1,349
|$11,333
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,648
|$6,845
|$8,861
|$6,561
|$7,547
|$41,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$903
|$361
|$1,927
|$489
|$1,283
|$4,963
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$763
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$927
|Financing
|$740
|$594
|$441
|$275
|$100
|$2,150
|Depreciation
|$3,351
|$1,329
|$1,170
|$1,036
|$930
|$7,816
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,033
|$4,721
|$6,111
|$4,525
|$5,205
|$28,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$903
|$361
|$1,927
|$489
|$1,283
|$4,963
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$763
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$927
|Financing
|$740
|$594
|$441
|$275
|$100
|$2,150
|Depreciation
|$3,351
|$1,329
|$1,170
|$1,036
|$930
|$7,816
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,033
|$4,721
|$6,111
|$4,525
|$5,205
|$28,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,475
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$408
|$2,178
|$553
|$1,450
|$5,608
|Repairs
|$445
|$518
|$605
|$709
|$827
|$3,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,048
|Financing
|$836
|$671
|$498
|$311
|$113
|$2,429
|Depreciation
|$3,787
|$1,502
|$1,322
|$1,171
|$1,051
|$8,832
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,077
|$5,335
|$6,905
|$5,113
|$5,882
|$32,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$4,910
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$448
|$2,389
|$606
|$1,591
|$6,154
|Repairs
|$489
|$568
|$663
|$777
|$908
|$3,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$946
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,149
|Financing
|$918
|$737
|$547
|$341
|$124
|$2,666
|Depreciation
|$4,155
|$1,648
|$1,451
|$1,285
|$1,153
|$9,692
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,961
|$5,854
|$7,578
|$5,611
|$6,454
|$35,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$1,000
|$4,712
|Maintenance
|$1,075
|$430
|$2,293
|$582
|$1,527
|$5,906
|Repairs
|$469
|$545
|$637
|$746
|$871
|$3,268
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,103
|Financing
|$881
|$707
|$525
|$327
|$119
|$2,559
|Depreciation
|$3,988
|$1,582
|$1,392
|$1,233
|$1,107
|$9,301
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,559
|$5,618
|$7,272
|$5,385
|$6,194
|$34,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$5,227
|Maintenance
|$1,192
|$477
|$2,544
|$645
|$1,694
|$6,551
|Repairs
|$520
|$605
|$706
|$828
|$966
|$3,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,007
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,224
|Financing
|$977
|$784
|$582
|$363
|$132
|$2,838
|Depreciation
|$4,423
|$1,754
|$1,544
|$1,368
|$1,228
|$10,317
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,604
|$6,232
|$8,067
|$5,973
|$6,871
|$37,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan SE Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,148
|Maintenance
|$1,174
|$469
|$2,505
|$636
|$1,668
|$6,452
|Repairs
|$512
|$595
|$696
|$815
|$952
|$3,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$992
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,205
|Financing
|$962
|$772
|$573
|$358
|$130
|$2,795
|Depreciation
|$4,356
|$1,728
|$1,521
|$1,347
|$1,209
|$10,161
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,443
|$6,137
|$7,944
|$5,883
|$6,767
|$37,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Camry Sedan L 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$4,910
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$448
|$2,389
|$606
|$1,591
|$6,154
|Repairs
|$489
|$568
|$663
|$777
|$908
|$3,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$946
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,149
|Financing
|$918
|$737
|$547
|$341
|$124
|$2,666
|Depreciation
|$4,155
|$1,648
|$1,451
|$1,285
|$1,153
|$9,692
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,961
|$5,854
|$7,578
|$5,611
|$6,454
|$35,458
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Camry
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Camry in Virginia is:not available
