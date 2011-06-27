  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Camry
  5. Cost to Own

Used 2014 Toyota Camry Cost to Own

More about the 2014 Camry

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Camry Sedan

SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$29,167*

Total Cash Price

$14,026

XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$39,175*

Total Cash Price

$18,839

SE Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$40,319*

Total Cash Price

$19,389

XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$39,461*

Total Cash Price

$18,976

SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$29,739*

Total Cash Price

$14,301

LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,463*

Total Cash Price

$19,939

SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$28,595*

Total Cash Price

$13,751

LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$28,595*

Total Cash Price

$13,751

XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$32,312*

Total Cash Price

$15,539

SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$35,458*

Total Cash Price

$17,051

XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$34,028*

Total Cash Price

$16,364

L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$37,745*

Total Cash Price

$18,151

SE Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$37,174*

Total Cash Price

$17,876

L 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$35,458*

Total Cash Price

$17,051

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$761$783$807$831$857$4,039
Maintenance$921$368$1,966$499$1,309$5,062
Repairs$402$467$546$640$747$2,801
Taxes & Fees$778$42$42$42$42$946
Financing$755$606$450$281$102$2,193
Depreciation$3,418$1,356$1,193$1,057$949$7,972
Fuel$1,159$1,193$1,230$1,267$1,305$6,154
True Cost to Own®$8,194$4,815$6,233$4,616$5,309$29,167

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,117$1,151$5,425
Maintenance$1,237$495$2,640$670$1,758$6,799
Repairs$540$627$733$859$1,003$3,762
Taxes & Fees$1,045$56$56$56$56$1,270
Financing$1,014$814$604$377$137$2,946
Depreciation$4,591$1,821$1,603$1,419$1,274$10,708
Fuel$1,556$1,603$1,652$1,702$1,752$8,265
True Cost to Own®$11,005$6,468$8,372$6,199$7,131$39,175

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan SE Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,052$1,083$1,115$1,149$1,184$5,584
Maintenance$1,273$509$2,717$689$1,809$6,998
Repairs$556$646$754$884$1,032$3,872
Taxes & Fees$1,076$58$58$58$58$1,307
Financing$1,043$838$622$388$141$3,032
Depreciation$4,725$1,874$1,650$1,461$1,311$11,021
Fuel$1,602$1,650$1,700$1,751$1,803$8,507
True Cost to Own®$11,327$6,657$8,617$6,380$7,339$40,319

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,029$1,060$1,092$1,125$1,159$5,465
Maintenance$1,246$498$2,659$675$1,771$6,849
Repairs$544$632$738$865$1,010$3,789
Taxes & Fees$1,053$57$57$57$57$1,279
Financing$1,021$820$609$379$138$2,967
Depreciation$4,624$1,834$1,615$1,430$1,283$10,786
Fuel$1,568$1,615$1,664$1,714$1,765$8,326
True Cost to Own®$11,086$6,515$8,433$6,244$7,183$39,461

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$776$799$823$848$874$4,118
Maintenance$939$375$2,004$509$1,334$5,162
Repairs$410$476$556$652$761$2,856
Taxes & Fees$794$43$43$43$43$964
Financing$770$618$459$286$104$2,236
Depreciation$3,485$1,382$1,217$1,077$967$8,129
Fuel$1,181$1,217$1,254$1,292$1,330$6,274
True Cost to Own®$8,354$4,910$6,355$4,706$5,413$29,739

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,082$1,114$1,147$1,182$1,218$5,742
Maintenance$1,309$523$2,794$709$1,860$7,196
Repairs$571$664$776$909$1,061$3,982
Taxes & Fees$1,106$59$59$59$59$1,344
Financing$1,073$861$639$399$145$3,118
Depreciation$4,859$1,927$1,697$1,502$1,349$11,333
Fuel$1,647$1,697$1,749$1,801$1,855$8,748
True Cost to Own®$11,648$6,845$8,861$6,561$7,547$41,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$7,816

Taxes & Fees

$927

Financing

$2,150

Fuel

$6,033

Insurance

$3,960

Repairs

$2,746

Maintenance

$4,963

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$746$768$791$815$840$3,960
Maintenance$903$361$1,927$489$1,283$4,963
Repairs$394$458$535$627$732$2,746
Taxes & Fees$763$41$41$41$41$927
Financing$740$594$441$275$100$2,150
Depreciation$3,351$1,329$1,170$1,036$930$7,816
Fuel$1,136$1,170$1,206$1,242$1,279$6,033
True Cost to Own®$8,033$4,721$6,111$4,525$5,205$28,595

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$746$768$791$815$840$3,960
Maintenance$903$361$1,927$489$1,283$4,963
Repairs$394$458$535$627$732$2,746
Taxes & Fees$763$41$41$41$41$927
Financing$740$594$441$275$100$2,150
Depreciation$3,351$1,329$1,170$1,036$930$7,816
Fuel$1,136$1,170$1,206$1,242$1,279$6,033
True Cost to Own®$8,033$4,721$6,111$4,525$5,205$28,595

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$843$868$894$921$949$4,475
Maintenance$1,020$408$2,178$553$1,450$5,608
Repairs$445$518$605$709$827$3,103
Taxes & Fees$862$46$46$46$46$1,048
Financing$836$671$498$311$113$2,429
Depreciation$3,787$1,502$1,322$1,171$1,051$8,832
Fuel$1,284$1,322$1,363$1,403$1,445$6,817
True Cost to Own®$9,077$5,335$6,905$5,113$5,882$32,312

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$952$981$1,011$1,042$4,910
Maintenance$1,120$448$2,389$606$1,591$6,154
Repairs$489$568$663$777$908$3,405
Taxes & Fees$946$51$51$51$51$1,149
Financing$918$737$547$341$124$2,666
Depreciation$4,155$1,648$1,451$1,285$1,153$9,692
Fuel$1,409$1,451$1,495$1,540$1,586$7,481
True Cost to Own®$9,961$5,854$7,578$5,611$6,454$35,458

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$888$914$941$970$1,000$4,712
Maintenance$1,075$430$2,293$582$1,527$5,906
Repairs$469$545$637$746$871$3,268
Taxes & Fees$908$49$49$49$49$1,103
Financing$881$707$525$327$119$2,559
Depreciation$3,988$1,582$1,392$1,233$1,107$9,301
Fuel$1,352$1,392$1,435$1,478$1,522$7,179
True Cost to Own®$9,559$5,618$7,272$5,385$6,194$34,028

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$985$1,014$1,044$1,076$1,109$5,227
Maintenance$1,192$477$2,544$645$1,694$6,551
Repairs$520$605$706$828$966$3,625
Taxes & Fees$1,007$54$54$54$54$1,224
Financing$977$784$582$363$132$2,838
Depreciation$4,423$1,754$1,544$1,368$1,228$10,317
Fuel$1,500$1,544$1,592$1,639$1,688$7,964
True Cost to Own®$10,604$6,232$8,067$5,973$6,871$37,745

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan SE Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$970$998$1,028$1,060$1,092$5,148
Maintenance$1,174$469$2,505$636$1,668$6,452
Repairs$512$595$696$815$952$3,570
Taxes & Fees$992$53$53$53$53$1,205
Financing$962$772$573$358$130$2,795
Depreciation$4,356$1,728$1,521$1,347$1,209$10,161
Fuel$1,477$1,521$1,568$1,615$1,663$7,843
True Cost to Own®$10,443$6,137$7,944$5,883$6,767$37,174

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Camry Sedan L 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$925$952$981$1,011$1,042$4,910
Maintenance$1,120$448$2,389$606$1,591$6,154
Repairs$489$568$663$777$908$3,405
Taxes & Fees$946$51$51$51$51$1,149
Financing$918$737$547$341$124$2,666
Depreciation$4,155$1,648$1,451$1,285$1,153$9,692
Fuel$1,409$1,451$1,495$1,540$1,586$7,481
True Cost to Own®$9,961$5,854$7,578$5,611$6,454$35,458

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Camry

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Camry in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related Used 2014 Toyota Camry info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles