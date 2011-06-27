Used 2012 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

Entune connection ham73 , 11/14/2011 46 of 47 people found this review helpful Pleasure to drive. Handles beautifully on the road. Driving comfort is very important to me and the 2012 Camry is outstanding in that department Previous Camry was 6 cyl. and this one a 4. Do not miss the extra power The 4 cyl. gives me all I want or need. Report Abuse

2012 camry Se 2.5 4 cylinder subvet654 , 06/06/2012 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I just traded in a 2008 Corolla S on a 2012 Se Camry. I did not go to purchase a Camry, I was looking for another Corolla S. When I got to the dealer there were no Corolla S's to be found. So I looked at the row of Camry's and was very surprized to find out they were having a end of the month May sale. Low & behold the prices of the SE Camry's were not all that much more than the Corollas. After a test drive I was blown away at the ride, room, comfort, electronics and the 10 air bags that came with this car. I was even more impressed of the quiet ride and smooth shifting of the 6 speed tranny.

Camry SE V6 wins in very tough segment kwap , 05/11/2012 51 of 54 people found this review helpful Fantastic motor, it feels effortless and with a combined(city and highway) reduction of only 3 mpg it was a no-brainer decision to get the SE V6. Another factor which pushed me to the SE V6 were some of the other features that are standard with the V6 but are costly options on the 4cy SE like the display audio with Nav/entune, smart key system, SofTex powered drivers seat with lumbar, acoustic windshield and also the great 18 wheels which are only available with the V6. The redesigned interior is very nice, a huge improvement over the previous model and nicer than the competition. After considering the Kia Optima(nicest looking), Hyundai Sonata(ghastly looking), Passat TDI(very intriguing), and Fusion(too bad I was not getting a car next year) I found that the Camry SE V6 provided the best of the bunch.

2nd time Camry buyer greeneyes51 , 10/26/2011 38 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2012 XLE several days ago. I came back to a Camry because it has the best value for the $. My last Camry had 220,000 + miles on it and was still a great little car. This one appears to be as good, if not better. Nice fit and finish. Quite and roomier than my previous Camry. The chrome trim at the bottom of the door panel sets the look off just right. The new tail lights make the back distinctive. I had only gone about 5 miles from the dealership on the day I picked it up and someone from behind came to the side of the car, rolled down his window and said, "Is that the new Camry, sweet...". Made my smile really big!!