Used 2005 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Camry
5(75%)4(17%)3(6%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.6
346 reviews
List Price Range
$3,150 - $7,999
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent Commuter Car

keegm480, 05/16/2015
LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
52 of 53 people found this review helpful

I have owned my fair share of cars, and this is definitely my favorite to drive to work in every day. No, it's not exciting to drive, but it is very comfortable and has plenty of power for the average person. I have had zero issues with this car, just routine maintenance. Has a very good stock audio system in the car, I can't see myself selling this any time soon! I drive a lot of long trips, this car just eats away the miles!

Good solid car

Daniel, 12/17/2015
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

So i bought my 2005 Camry SE v6 I see complaints about handling but noticed all complaints are on the cheapest model camrys LE's base 4cyl Mine handles like a champ (sway bars bigger rims/wider tires on the SE) 120,000 miles not a single issue other than my sunroof is touchy. Gas milage is unbelievable for a good size sedan 34 hwy I live in mohave county Az average temp in summer near 120, paint is still nearly perfect no fade. Trunk space would make al capone blush, I could hide 10 bodies in there. 225hp is just right, my altima SER was overboard and caused wheel spin 285hp, Plus tires were a yearly issue on the altima. Build quality... It ain't no BMW but its better than average. Great car overall, not fancy but still classy.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
I'm sold on Camrys

dbjbravo, 05/26/2013
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 30k miles in 2006 and have now put another 100k on it. Aside from routine fluid and tire changes, this car has given me absolutely no mechanical difficulties. It got nearly 40 miles per gallon on the freeway when I first got it, but now (2013) it's closer to 32. Here are some cons: the keyless entry stopped working on me a year ago; the back speakers shattered on me into little pieces two years ago (this seems to be a common problem -- the sun pretty much destroys them); the molding on the cd player began to become unsealed from the heat of the sun. Overall, this has been a spectacular car. I plan on driving it until it's totally dead.

Camry #1 How many years in a row?

Thomas, 09/08/2010
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

This is the 3rd Toyota Camry I've owned and they have all been purchased USED. I buy them with 30,000 miles or less and drive them for (no less than 4 years)and an additional 150,000 miles until trade in. Total annual cost (average) to own the vehicle? $2910 including tax, title and maintenance. When my current Camry is paid off in 2 months the annual cost to own my Camry will drop to $419. And I'll ride that out for 2 more years. Not a bad annual cost to ride a fully loaded Camry V6 XLE loaded to the gills. Since 1997? Why would I drive ANYTHING else. Seriously!

bought in 197k miles. still runs great

Boddy, 07/19/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from a seller in CL for my daily 200 miles commuting. After driving 4000 miles, it still runs great. Handling is good for a front wheel drive car. In general, Im not an aggressive driver but like to drive at constant speed that gives overall mpg about 37. One full tank load can last for more than 500 miles. Of course I changed all the oils, fluids, filters (transmission and air), shocks and coolant when the first week I got this car. The transmission fluid was leaking but after replaced the crush washer. The problem solved. It does smoke at starting the car as everyone said. Some say it's valve seal but others say might be fuel left in cylinder and is normal, etc. But I never observe any oil consuming (I check my oil every other day) and the car passed the inspection. On little thing is that I have to put a small pillow to make the seat very comfortable. However, I dont need that for 2016 Corolla. Overall, it's reliable car with great gas millage and great for my daily long distant driving.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
