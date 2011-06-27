Used 2003 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

Couldn't ask for more, especially at 215k miles Chris , 03/19/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought this Camry in December of 2014 with 193k miles on it for only $3,000 and 22k miles later all she had needed have been new tires, wiper blades and regular oil changes. This car was a well taken care of 1 owner car before me so I was lucky. She cranks without hesitation every day even in sub- zero winter temps in Michigan and has yet to leave me stranded. The acceleration is still there, handling solid and noises I'm sure are comparable to the day it was driven off the lot. The SE model doesn't look as dated as most 13 year old cars and the body has aged well with one minor rust spot the size of a nickle I fixed myself. The funny thing is every time I see another car I consider buying I drive it and read the reviews to find myself loving my Camry more. So here's to another year together, I would recommend this car to anyone and let my daughter drive it if she wasn't 3. Proud to be a Toyota family as we own a 2011 Sienna as well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

310K and still going!!!! Sylvia , 08/02/2015 SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful My car is on its last limb!! But...As long as you have the required maintenance performed on this car it will definitely give you your money's worth!! My only dislike is the interior door handles. The material peeled off!! But other than that I love this car!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My car, totaled, but I walked away Charles Finley , 01/03/2016 SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful First, the Camry is very comfortable and very reliable. Other than the regular maintenance, I have never had to have anything fixed. I was just in a major car accident, the Camry saved my life! A minivan pulled out in front of me, I didn't even have time to go for the brakes. BAHM! 60 mph! The car did exactly what it was built to do, all of the airbags deployed, The engine compartment collapsed and the engine dropped down. The passenger compartment was undamaged. I walked away with only a small cut on my finger and some heavy bruises from the seatbelt! The Camry is totaled, but I'm okay! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

380k and Still going M.k. , 03/29/2009 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased this Camry new in 12/02. I commute to work about 120 miles everyday, and this car has served me well for 380,000 miles. I change the oil every 3,000 miles. I've changed with suspension 3 times, brakes have been done 3 times. Apart from routine maintenance, the only problem this car has given me, was the A/C compressor went out at 210k. Not a big deal considering when it was replaced. I treat this car well, and it returns the favor. You can't get any better than that. Report Abuse