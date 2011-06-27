  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Hybrid
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Camry Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,150
See Camry Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.6/584.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,150
Torque138 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,150
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,150
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,150
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,150
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,150
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,150
Front track62 in.
Curb weight3680 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd.
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume112 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,150
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Ribbon Metallic
  • Jasper Pearl
  • Sky Blue Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
  • Bisque, leather
  • Bisque, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,150
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Camry Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles