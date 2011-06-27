2020 Toyota Avalon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,773*
Total Cash Price
$39,849
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,708*
Total Cash Price
$40,646
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,079*
Total Cash Price
$54,593
TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,950*
Total Cash Price
$56,187
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,547*
Total Cash Price
$54,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Avalon Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$870
|$901
|$932
|$965
|$4,509
|Maintenance
|$43
|$453
|$381
|$983
|$2,545
|$4,405
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,736
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,900
|Financing
|$2,143
|$1,724
|$1,275
|$799
|$288
|$6,229
|Depreciation
|$6,516
|$3,826
|$3,621
|$4,248
|$4,022
|$22,233
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,551
|$8,224
|$7,675
|$8,652
|$9,671
|$46,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Avalon Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$887
|$919
|$951
|$984
|$4,599
|Maintenance
|$44
|$462
|$389
|$1,003
|$2,596
|$4,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,771
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,938
|Financing
|$2,186
|$1,758
|$1,301
|$815
|$294
|$6,354
|Depreciation
|$6,646
|$3,903
|$3,693
|$4,333
|$4,102
|$22,678
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,802
|$8,388
|$7,829
|$8,825
|$9,864
|$47,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Avalon Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,322
|$6,177
|Maintenance
|$59
|$621
|$522
|$1,347
|$3,487
|$6,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,378
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,603
|Financing
|$2,936
|$2,362
|$1,747
|$1,095
|$395
|$8,534
|Depreciation
|$8,927
|$5,242
|$4,961
|$5,820
|$5,510
|$30,459
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,195
|$11,267
|$10,515
|$11,853
|$13,249
|$64,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Avalon Sedan TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,186
|$1,227
|$1,270
|$1,314
|$1,361
|$6,358
|Maintenance
|$61
|$639
|$537
|$1,386
|$3,588
|$6,211
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,448
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,679
|Financing
|$3,022
|$2,431
|$1,798
|$1,127
|$406
|$8,783
|Depreciation
|$9,188
|$5,395
|$5,106
|$5,990
|$5,671
|$31,349
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,697
|$11,596
|$10,822
|$12,199
|$13,636
|$65,950
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Avalon Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$1,286
|$1,332
|$6,222
|Maintenance
|$59
|$625
|$526
|$1,357
|$3,512
|$6,079
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,396
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,622
|Financing
|$2,957
|$2,379
|$1,759
|$1,103
|$397
|$8,596
|Depreciation
|$8,992
|$5,280
|$4,997
|$5,862
|$5,550
|$30,682
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,320
|$11,349
|$10,592
|$11,940
|$13,346
|$64,547
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Avalon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your Avalon
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota Avalon in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Toyota Avalon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX