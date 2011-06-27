2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Great car to purchase....
The Avalon is elegant, fast, the comfort is crazy,many technology gadgets, but above all the fuel efficiency with this hybrid vehicle is superb. I wish it was Android Auto friendly as the Camry and other sedans in competition.
Absolutely love our 2020 Avalon Hybrid Limited
At 69 years young, I've owned many vehicles over my life. Two corvettes, five Mercedes, and three Lexus...among many others. I love nice vehicles. This is our second Avalon, and it has not disappointed. At this point in our lives, this is the perfect vehicle for me and my wife. The quality is exceptional, the layout is extremely functional, the technology is outstanding, and the ride...exceeds our expectations. Overall - the Avalon is equal to any Lexus or Mercedes we've owned. We want our vehicle to be 1) dependable, 2) comfortable, 3) enjoyable to use & fun to drive. This Avalon is all that...and more. My wife and I are extremely happy with our Avalon Hybrid Limited.
2020 Avalon Hybrid Limited
Excellent car, great features, comfortable, and well worth the price.
Love my Limited hybrid
The comfort and smooth ride is next to none. Love the technology and MPG. If there was one downfall it would be the front seat room side to side (I'm 6'5"). Gorgeous car!
Answer to prayer!
Lots of room inside & trunk great visibility quiet on freeway beautiful superior consumer reports
