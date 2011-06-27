2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Wow, 44mpg and technology from tomorrow JimS , 11/16/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Just updated from a 2009 Limited to the hybrid limited w/ safety package, this is an amazing vehicle and a pleasure to drive. For low profile tires it rides well, but not like my older Avalon. And a bit more noise from the engine reving and tires but okay and the sound system is like home theatre. But what really sets this apart from my old car is the technology to make driving as safe as it can be these days. The hud display on the window is my new friend, the dynamic cruise works great and hope not to test the front and rear emergency braking. Time will tell how reliable all this tech will be but I’m loving it right now. The only issue is the height of the car, which makes getting in and out more awkward and have hit my head a couple times. Other issue is interior windows get a hazy film after several days when new. Hope it disappears like my sore neck from having to use my eyes as blindside and backup cameras on my previous Avalon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Can’t fill up RickyD , 10/20/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful With only 2000 mi on the new Avalon, I have a fuel problem!!! I can’t get gas in the fuel tank, sounds crazy but when you are hundreds of mi from home and low on gas it’s a BIG problem! When I try to fill the car today the fill tube filled up to the cap very quickly (seconds), then it burped a bunch of gas out of the fill tube. the vent line then started to bubble with more fuel in my face. No matter what speed I tried to add gas the problem persisted. It took 30 mins to add 3 gals of fuel so that we could get back home.. 3 gals got us a little above 1/2 tank.. love the car but would like to be able to add a little gas once in a while when i’m Getting a little low. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lexus luxury at a Toyota price Jirrera , 11/23/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 43 of 46 people found this review helpful I love this car the more I drive it. At first it felt a little too big compared to my 2012 Camry Hybrid, when I bought the Limited Hybrid in July 2018, but I’m over that. The Avalon handles beautifully on winding, hilly interstates and I love and now trust the safety features like dynamic cruise and 360 degree cameras. The Lane Departure Assistence, however is very inconsistent. The collision avoidance has stopped at least three fender-benders in parking lots. Gas mileage has dropped (as is typical for current battery technology in cold weather) from a high of 43.6 mpg all-around, down to 41.3. I admit, I drive fast and not as economically as I could. One serious issue however, I found a puddle of gas under the car one morning (the tank hadn’t just been filled). I re-tightened the cap and the drip seemed to stop. Taking it back to the dealer they checked the entire fuel system and all fifteen internal computers but couldn’t find any leaks/error codes. Also I now have a faint yellow line from the filler door down to the wheel well where gas apparently ate through the Blizzard Pearl clear coat. Interior-wise the JBL sound system is simply the best I’ve ever experienced in any car. As an audio engineer, I find the bass amazingly present without over powering or masking the highs — and this is with the system set to factory defaults. The tweeters directly behind the front seats enhance the surround effect without sounding artificially compressed or otherwise processed. The only annoyance is on several occasions the navigation/entertainment touch screen has locked up. Only restarting the car fully restores it. I assume this is simply a software flaw that will be patched when enough other owners complain — as with Toyota adding Android Auto support. Finally, beware parking curbs with this Avalon. The bumper is particularly low in the front. UPDATE 1 year later: All of the above positive driving experience remains true. However, still no Android Auto support. The above fuel leak turned out to be a factory recall issue for a defective gas filler tube and cap. The dealer replaced both at no charge and I've not experienced any leaks since. They also repainted the rear quarter panel so the yellow drip stripe is gone. Then, my Bluetooth mic stopped working and it turned out the issue was not the mic, but actually the entire Telematics unit which the dealer replaced at no charge -- which also resolved the above NAV/entertainment screen lockups. Finally, I had noticed a new creaking sound in the steering wheel when making left turns. (How's that for specific?) After much diagnosis and experimental repairs, the issue was determined to be a damaged bearing in the steering column, which again, the dealer replaced at no charge. I still love the car, chalking all these repair issues up to my ignoring the axiom that one should never purchase the first model year of any car after a redesign. The good news is I've gotten to be friends and appreciate the honest professionalism of Andrew Bartlett, service manager at Toyota of Murfreesboro. He's become the willing equivalent of a 12-step program sponsor. He gave me his cell number and I can call him any time! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Technology and Comfort with Hybrid Efficiency Californian , 07/05/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful When technology and comfort come together, you have a really great vehicle to drive. Fitting a car to drivers 6-1 and 5-3 is not easy, but the number of memorized adjustments that the Avalon Limited’s front seats, wheel, lumbar support, and mirrors have, make it easy. I would prefer another inch or so of headroom under the sunroof as having only an inch and a half feels a bit tight. The perforated leather upholstery with air blown through it on a warm afternoon is great to cool any hot spots that different sized drivers can develop. The seats heat up rapidly in cold weather too. On the highway this car is a dream. Following the advice I received on my test drive, I set the adaptive cruise control on 75 and glide down the highway. If traffic slows or stops, so does the car, and then it accelerates right back up to 75. When traffic is light the car gets 43mpg at a steady 75 and in heavier traffic it gets a rather amazing 47mpg. Around Southern California the hybrid gets an average of 46mpg. Considering its size this is amazing. Having had two conventional gas powered Avalons and a Lexus ES, this 2019 Limited Hybrid is the best of the bunch. It is longer, lower, and wider than my prior highway cruisers; however, the built-in safety equipment has spared me from any parking lot close calls. Gotta love the birds-eye 360 degree view camera display. Along with heads-up display projected onto the windshield, it’s more like the cockpit of a plane than a highway cruiser. You don’t have to look around the cabin to check on the status of any of the car’s main systems or settings as well as the posted speed limit or the next turn on the GPS. Technology wise it is amazing, but the tech does come at a price. There are over 1,000 pages of manuals that come with the car. After half a year, I have made it through about 700 pages. Although my car came with Apple Car Play, I was told that there will be a free download of Android Auto when it is available. In the meantime, any good cell phone working with the built-in Entune Premium system works quite well if you read the Entune manual. There is much more to many of the Entune systems than what you are presented with on the two main screens, driver and center console. Only items I would change would be equipping the 18" chrome wheels with a good set of Michelins and giving the front seats a bit more headroom. After driving this car for ten months, I don't notice the low headroom like I did initially and have to rate the driver comfort as excellent. UPDATE AT 18 MONTHS AND 20K MILES - The car continues to be my favorite having had two previous Avalons and a Lexus ES, but two future problems have appeard. First I discovered that the factory installed maps are a May 2018 version and can only be updated by the dealer. As the car is in warranty, I will have this done at the 2 year service, but with all of the electronics and internet connectivity something as basic as maps should automatically update through the data link in the car. Like most hybrids the mileage has dropped 2 mpg with use but that was expected and will likely continue to drop as the traction battery slowly wears out. With all of the safety features, I have yet to hit or scrape anything. However the car does go into emergency stop mode as I squeeze it into my garage parking place that has a storage rack right in front of the car. Overall I give the car a 95% but suggest that the manufacturer fix the map issue and extend the warranty on the traction battery. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse