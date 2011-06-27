Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4Runner SUV
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,676*
Total Cash Price
$33,261
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$44,780*
Total Cash Price
$32,609
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,349*
Total Cash Price
$44,674
Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$63,140*
Total Cash Price
$45,979
TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$61,796*
Total Cash Price
$45,000
Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,571*
Total Cash Price
$33,913
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$64,931*
Total Cash Price
$47,283
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$44,780*
Total Cash Price
$32,609
Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$50,601*
Total Cash Price
$36,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,018
|Maintenance
|$1,948
|$1,077
|$890
|$367
|$2,412
|$6,695
|Repairs
|$405
|$469
|$549
|$643
|$752
|$2,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,970
|Financing
|$1,789
|$1,438
|$1,065
|$666
|$241
|$5,199
|Depreciation
|$6,315
|$2,665
|$2,369
|$2,126
|$1,937
|$15,412
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,797
|$8,331
|$7,635
|$6,644
|$8,268
|$45,676
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$1,910
|$1,056
|$873
|$360
|$2,365
|$6,564
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,747
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,931
|Financing
|$1,754
|$1,410
|$1,044
|$653
|$236
|$5,097
|Depreciation
|$6,191
|$2,613
|$2,323
|$2,084
|$1,899
|$15,110
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,507
|$8,168
|$7,485
|$6,514
|$8,106
|$44,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$5,396
|Maintenance
|$2,617
|$1,447
|$1,196
|$493
|$3,240
|$8,993
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$737
|$863
|$1,010
|$3,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,393
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,645
|Financing
|$2,403
|$1,932
|$1,430
|$895
|$323
|$6,983
|Depreciation
|$8,482
|$3,580
|$3,183
|$2,855
|$2,602
|$20,701
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,875
|$11,190
|$10,254
|$8,924
|$11,105
|$61,349
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$2,693
|$1,489
|$1,231
|$508
|$3,335
|$9,255
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,463
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,723
|Financing
|$2,473
|$1,988
|$1,472
|$921
|$333
|$7,187
|Depreciation
|$8,729
|$3,684
|$3,275
|$2,938
|$2,678
|$21,305
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,455
|$11,517
|$10,554
|$9,185
|$11,429
|$63,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$5,436
|Maintenance
|$2,636
|$1,457
|$1,205
|$497
|$3,264
|$9,058
|Repairs
|$548
|$635
|$742
|$869
|$1,017
|$3,812
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,411
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,665
|Financing
|$2,421
|$1,946
|$1,441
|$901
|$326
|$7,034
|Depreciation
|$8,544
|$3,606
|$3,206
|$2,876
|$2,621
|$20,852
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,020
|$11,272
|$10,329
|$8,989
|$11,186
|$61,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV Trail Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$1,986
|$1,098
|$908
|$374
|$2,460
|$6,827
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,817
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,008
|Financing
|$1,824
|$1,466
|$1,086
|$679
|$245
|$5,301
|Depreciation
|$6,439
|$2,718
|$2,416
|$2,167
|$1,975
|$15,714
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,087
|$8,495
|$7,784
|$6,775
|$8,430
|$46,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$5,712
|Maintenance
|$2,770
|$1,531
|$1,266
|$522
|$3,429
|$9,518
|Repairs
|$576
|$667
|$780
|$914
|$1,069
|$4,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,533
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,800
|Financing
|$2,543
|$2,045
|$1,514
|$947
|$342
|$7,391
|Depreciation
|$8,977
|$3,789
|$3,368
|$3,022
|$2,754
|$21,910
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,035
|$11,844
|$10,853
|$9,445
|$11,754
|$64,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$1,910
|$1,056
|$873
|$360
|$2,365
|$6,564
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,747
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,931
|Financing
|$1,754
|$1,410
|$1,044
|$653
|$236
|$5,097
|Depreciation
|$6,191
|$2,613
|$2,323
|$2,084
|$1,899
|$15,110
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,507
|$8,168
|$7,485
|$6,514
|$8,106
|$44,780
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$2,158
|$1,193
|$986
|$407
|$2,672
|$7,417
|Repairs
|$449
|$520
|$608
|$712
|$833
|$3,121
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,974
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,182
|Financing
|$1,982
|$1,593
|$1,180
|$738
|$267
|$5,760
|Depreciation
|$6,996
|$2,953
|$2,625
|$2,355
|$2,146
|$17,074
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,393
|$9,230
|$8,458
|$7,361
|$9,160
|$50,601
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota 4Runner in Virginia is:not available
